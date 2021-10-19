Angry Alligator now available on Switch, PS4 later

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 19, 2021
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Forza Horizon 5 (XSX, Xbox One) Preview
Angry Alligator
Contents

Come on down to the swamp as Angry Alligator is now available both digital and at retail for Nintendo Switch. Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a big, bad full-grown reptile and eat all that’s in your way! Angry Alligator is also set to release later this year for PlayStation 4.

In Angry Alligator players join a small hungry alligator on his quest to eat all that moves, and more, in order to grow big and strong. Lure birds, deers or even bears into your mighty jaws, or take it up against big bad boss beasts and pesky tourists. Nobody messes with your home! The fate of the swamp and all in, lies on your scaled shoulders.

Angry Alligator is a fun, colorful and semi-educational experience that shows you what life is like as an alligator. Explore a colorful and massive open-world full of creatures to meet and eat, and enjoy all nature has to offer! At least, the parts the humans haven’t polluted yet. Afraid this task is too much to ask for a tiny gobbler like yourself? Don’t worry. You’ll be guided by no other than the wisest of them all, Wisecroc, on your swampy path to gator greatness. Before you know it, you’ll be messing however you can with those pesky humans.

Angry Alligator is rated E10 by the ESRB, and is available now worldwide for Nintendo Switch for both digital and at retail in North America. Angry Alligator is developed by BACKUP PLAN and published by Lion Castle. The American retail version will be published and distributed by GS2 Games, the European retail version by Mindscape, and the Asian version by Epicsoft.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Lydia (PS4) Review with Stream (full playthrough with Platinum Trophy)
7.0
5
 
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Greylancer – Advanced Busterhawk (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
forza feat
Forza Horizon 5 (XSX, Xbox One) Preview
 
Priest Simulator press material
Priest Simulator will debut in 2022, free episode available now
 
Nuclear Blaze
Nuclear Blaze is a fire fighting action-adventure game from the creator of Dead Cells
 
Zombie Rollerz Pinball Heroes
Mix zombies and pinball with Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
 
The Last Stand Aftermath
Roguelite adventure The Last Stand Aftermath gets November release date – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 
Angry Alligator

Angry Alligator now available on Switch, PS4 later

by SquallSnake on October 19, 2021
Come on down to the swamp as Angry Alligator is now available both digital and at retail for Nintendo Switch. Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a big, bad full-grown reptile and eat all that’s in your way! Angry Alligator is also set [...]
6
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 19, 2021

by SquallSnake on October 19, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through October 25, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Spotlight Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG* Agent A: A Puzzle In [...]
2
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums