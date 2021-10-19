Angry Alligator now available on Switch, PS4 later

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Come on down to the swamp as Angry Alligator is now available both digital and at retail for Nintendo Switch. Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a big, bad full-grown reptile and eat all that’s in your way! Angry Alligator is also set to release later this year for PlayStation 4.

In Angry Alligator players join a small hungry alligator on his quest to eat all that moves, and more, in order to grow big and strong. Lure birds, deers or even bears into your mighty jaws, or take it up against big bad boss beasts and pesky tourists. Nobody messes with your home! The fate of the swamp and all in, lies on your scaled shoulders.

Angry Alligator is a fun, colorful and semi-educational experience that shows you what life is like as an alligator. Explore a colorful and massive open-world full of creatures to meet and eat, and enjoy all nature has to offer! At least, the parts the humans haven’t polluted yet. Afraid this task is too much to ask for a tiny gobbler like yourself? Don’t worry. You’ll be guided by no other than the wisest of them all, Wisecroc, on your swampy path to gator greatness. Before you know it, you’ll be messing however you can with those pesky humans.

Angry Alligator is rated E10 by the ESRB, and is available now worldwide for Nintendo Switch for both digital and at retail in North America. Angry Alligator is developed by BACKUP PLAN and published by Lion Castle. The American retail version will be published and distributed by GS2 Games, the European retail version by Mindscape, and the Asian version by Epicsoft.