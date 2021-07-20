Aloof is a new upcoming puzzle game coming to Switch by RedDeerGames

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands.

The game is perfect for classic Tetris lovers and fans of Puyo Puyo Tetris or Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II.

This unique and challenging game, created by ButtonX, is heading to Nintendo Switch later this year, thanks to a global publisher RedDeer.games.

CHALLENGING EXPERIENCE

Embark on a marvelous adventure in the colorful world of Aloof, where challenging levels with multiple win conditions await you.

Play as a cute brave bunny and face the opponent to protect your little islands.

Enjoy beautiful and peaceful piano music while fighting your enemy. Play solo or with your friends in the local co-op mode.

DEFEAT YOUR OPPONENTS

Summon small islands and defend them against your opponent. Move pieces left, right, down and up. Keep in mind that pieces don’t descend by themselves, so take your time to think and move fast to repel an opponent’s attack successfully!

BUILD AMAZING COMBOS

If you’re not satisfied with the pieces in your field, you can just flush them away by holding the flush button.

You can switch between 2 fields so that you don’t need to mess up your amazing combo if something else needs to be done first.

SOLO OR COUCH CO-OP CAMPAIGN

Experience a challenging adventure in the unique world of Aloof solo or with your friends and family in local co-op mode!

Compete with your loved ones in 1v1 or 2v2 matches in the co-op campaign with puzzle levels, matches versus AI, rescue missions and bosses!

KEY FEATURES:

-Cute and competitive puzzle-fighter – challenging puzzle game like Puyo Puyo Tetris, but plays completely different: Summon and defend small islands all the while you build combos against your opponent.

-23 challenging levels with multiple win conditions – destroy your opponent’s islands, seize all islands or take a risk and defeat your opponent before he seized a single island!

-Charming animals – you play as a cute and brave little bunny that battles opponents from the world of animals.

-Solo and couch co-op campaign – experience challenging adventure alone or compete with your friends in local co-op mode.