All MULTIPLAYER GB/GBC games on SUPER GAMEBOY

Multiplayer Super Gameboy Banner

Over 20 Gameboy games have special Super Gameboy functionality that allowed for multiplayer gaming by only needing one cartridge. Many were exclusive to Japan.

Normally, 2 Gameboys, 2 copies of a compatible game, and 1 link cable are needed for two-player multiplayer.

However, all the games featured in this video support 2-4 players by only needing a single Gameboy cartridge and a Super Gameboy used in a Super Nintendo. Obviously extra controllers are needed too. But it beats going through the chore of tethering systems with a link cable. A few games actually support the SNES MultiTap accessory to allow for 4 player simultaneous play!

And as an FYI, this is only available on the Super Gameboy. The Gamecube’s Gameboy Player (GBP) does not contain Super Gameboy functionality.

Featured Video

