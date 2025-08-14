Airforce Delta (GBC, 1999) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Airforce Delta on Gameboy Color is an on-rails action flying game by Konami, features a 2-player link cable versus mode.

There are 3 gameplay modes but they are all weak variants of the last-man-standing Endurance option. Sadly, each player is tasked with shooting enemy planes, not your linked opponent.

