Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo

French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox One for €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99 on August 20!

The demo of the game will be available on the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store from August 13th and you will be able to pre-order the digital game from August 13th to August 19th with a special 10% off discount on Nintendo eShop and Microsoft Store.

Arietta of Spirits is a charming adventure game with emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat.

The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior. However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see strange spirits that inhabit the island.