Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 13, 2022
PC
5
0
previous article
Low-poly run'n gun Thunder Kid II: Null Mission launching soon
Road Defense Outsiders
Contents

Indie development studios Minicactus Games have announced that the demo of Road Defense: Outsiders on Steam will be available for the Steam Fest today.

In Road Defense: Outsiders, you must protect the cars on the road! Equip your towers and improve your skills to defend the lawless roads. The hordes of criminals trying to kill you and destroy the cars get bigger and bigger as the level progresses. 

Drivers who manage to cross the territory pay you a fee. Use the money received to invest in new weapons and upgrades for defense towers. Collect orbs in the scenery to make your level bar fill up and improve your own skills. 

Each criminal in Road Defense: Outsiders has unique characteristics. Some of them use an iron bar, others have weapons of different types and there are even suicide bombers. Establish a solid strategy to save lives in this lawless territory.

Features

  • The game features addictive gameplay and pixelated visuals that will likely provide a sense of nostalgia for many players.
  • Each enemy has an attack technology that will surely make you change your strategy.
  • Territories are divided into 20 distinct phases.
  • Count on various types of weapons and make improvements to all of them.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Speed (PS4) Review with stream
4.5
8
 
Wonder Boy Collection (PS4) Review
7.0
 
Souldiers (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Road Defense Outsiders
Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo
 
SHREDFEAT
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Preview
 
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus PREVIEW – The New Sim from Two Point Studios
 
Alterborn
Third-person survival action shooter Alterborn gets dev diary
 
feat rogue
Rogue Company (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Road Defense Outsiders

Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo

by SquallSnake on June 13, 2022
Indie development studios Minicactus Games have announced that the demo of Road Defense: Outsiders on Steam will be available for the Steam Fest today. In Road Defense: Outsiders, you must protect the cars on the road! Equip your towers and improve your [...]
5
 
Thunder Kid II Null Mission

Low-poly run’n gun Thunder Kid II: Null Mission launching soon

by SquallSnake on June 13, 2022
The Robot Empire is back, and this time, they’re kidnapping all the humans! Take the role of Thunder Kid once again, rescue the hostages and track down the enemy’s mysterious new leader before it’s too late! Take down enemy bots and [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums