Action Tower Defense game Road Defense: Outsiders gets Steam demo

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie development studios Minicactus Games have announced that the demo of Road Defense: Outsiders on Steam will be available for the Steam Fest today.

In Road Defense: Outsiders, you must protect the cars on the road! Equip your towers and improve your skills to defend the lawless roads. The hordes of criminals trying to kill you and destroy the cars get bigger and bigger as the level progresses.

Drivers who manage to cross the territory pay you a fee. Use the money received to invest in new weapons and upgrades for defense towers. Collect orbs in the scenery to make your level bar fill up and improve your own skills.

Each criminal in Road Defense: Outsiders has unique characteristics. Some of them use an iron bar, others have weapons of different types and there are even suicide bombers. Establish a solid strategy to save lives in this lawless territory.

Features