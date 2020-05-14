A Fold Apart is coming to PS4 and X1 next week

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
Contents

Lightning Rod Games is bringing their heartfelt paper folding puzzle game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week on May 19.

Praised for its personal, deep, and meaningful story, A Fold Apart is a poignant tale of a couple’s long-distance relationship as the customisable pair navigate the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional rollercoaster that separation brings.

A Fold Apart features over fifty handcrafted paper-folding puzzles in a colourful, tactile paper aesthetic. Flip and fold paper, reveal a narrative told by text messages, and bring the couple closer together over the course of their everyday lives.

The console release brings some quality-of-life fixes to the other previously released versions of the game.

In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. Discover yours on PS4 and Xbox One May 19. A Fold Apart is already available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

