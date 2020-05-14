A Fold Apart is coming to PS4 and X1 next week

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Lightning Rod Games is bringing their heartfelt paper folding puzzle game to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week on May 19.

Praised for its personal, deep, and meaningful story, A Fold Apart is a poignant tale of a couple’s long-distance relationship as the customisable pair navigate the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional rollercoaster that separation brings.

A Fold Apart features over fifty handcrafted paper-folding puzzles in a colourful, tactile paper aesthetic. Flip and fold paper, reveal a narrative told by text messages, and bring the couple closer together over the course of their everyday lives.

The console release brings some quality-of-life fixes to the other previously released versions of the game.

In a world of folding paper, there are two sides to every story. Discover yours on PS4 and Xbox One May 19. A Fold Apart is already available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.