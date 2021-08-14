2D Metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. gets news trailer

by SquallSnake on August 14, 2021
Developer small bros has released a new gameplay trailer showing brand new B.I.O.T.A footage captured from multiple locations throughout this upcoming 2D Metroidvania. Featuring glorious 8-bit visuals and an upbeat chiptunes soundtrack, B.I.O.T.A is a love letter to adventure games of the past.

As the Gemini 2 commando squad, players will battle more than 40 types of mutants as they traverse ten different environments throughout Frontier Horizon, an asteroid mining base overrun by a mysterious biological organism. While exploring on-foot or using one of the many vehicles available, each of your eight squad members will discover unique unlockable weapons and abilities to help you survive deadly trap and mutant-filled corridors.

On release, B.I.O.T.A will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, and Russian. B.I.O.T.A is planned to launch on Steam and GOG later in 2021.

