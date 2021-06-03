2D metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. coming to PC later this year

Publisher Retrovibe and developer small bros is excited to announce the studio’s game B.I.O.T.A. is coming to Steam and GOG.
B.I.O.T.A. is a sci-fi 2D metroidvania inspired shooter set on an asteroid mining facility overrun by a mysterious organic lifeform able to manipulate and control organisms it comes in contact with. Featuring glorious 8-bit visuals and an upbeat chiptunes soundtrack, B.I.O.T.A. is a love letter to adventure games of the past.
Battle more than 40 types of mutants as members of the Gemini 2 commando squad, a highly-skilled group of war veterans, commissioned to recover the missing miners. As the Gemini 2 team, you’ll explore ten different environments throughout the asteroid, traversing on-foot or via submarine, mech, shuttle, and other vehicles. Each of the eight squad members comes with unique unlockable weapons to help you survive alien monsters and vicious trap-filled corridors.
On release, B.I.O.T.A. will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, and Russian. B.I.O.T.A. is planned to launch in Q4 2021 on PC.