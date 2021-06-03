2D metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. coming to PC later this year

by SquallSnake on June 3, 2021
PC
Publisher Retrovibe and developer small bros is excited to announce the studio’s game B.I.O.T.A. is coming to Steam and GOG

B.I.O.T.A. is a sci-fi 2D metroidvania inspired shooter set on an asteroid mining facility overrun by a mysterious organic lifeform able to manipulate and control organisms it comes in contact with. Featuring glorious 8-bit visuals and an upbeat chiptunes soundtrack, B.I.O.T.A. is a love letter to adventure games of the past. 

Battle more than 40 types of mutants as members of the Gemini 2 commando squad, a highly-skilled group of war veterans, commissioned to recover the missing miners. As the Gemini 2 team, you’ll explore ten different environments throughout the asteroid, traversing on-foot or via submarine, mech, shuttle, and other vehicles. Each of the eight squad members comes with unique unlockable weapons to help you survive alien monsters and vicious trap-filled corridors.

On release, B.I.O.T.A. will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, and Russian. B.I.O.T.A. is planned to launch in Q4 2021 on PC.

