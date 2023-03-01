1993 Shenandoah (PS4) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 1, 2023
Playstation 4
2
0
previous article
Psychedelic FPS POST VOID coming to Playstation and Switch in March
1993 Shenandoah
Contents
Item Reviewed

1993 Shenandoah (PS4) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Tons of weapons, ships, upgrades to unlock. Like, a lot a lot.
Because there are so many weapon options, replay value is high

Negatives

The soundtrack isn’t bad, just strange and doesn’t fully blend with the gameplay
It makes other shooters look bad from a weapon option stand point
No detailed leaderboards or online co-op play

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A newly released shooter that was lost to time 30 years ago, holds up today thanks to modern features, a few difficulty settings, and tons of loadouts to unlock and upgrade.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Development for 1993 Shenandoah began in 1992 for the Commodore Amiga and neared completion a year later.  However, the teenage developer at the time never finished it because, you know, life. Now, about 30 years later, development has finished, and the game made available on PS4, Switch, and PC.

A side-scrolling shooter, 1993 Shenandoah plays like a shmup from the 90s but with tons to unlock and upgrade. With over a dozen stages spread across multiple worlds, the game only encourages replayability.  Most enemies drop crystals which are used to purchase new weapon attachments, new ships, and upgrades. To see the staggering amount of unlockables, check out my embedded stream below. There is also an interesting shield mechanic in which the player can rotate a degrading barrier around the ship at will. 

Like classic R-Type or Salamander, this is firmly designated as a “shooter” as opposed to a bullethell. While there are moments of high cluttered action, they never reach insane levels by design. Instead, this is a much more deliberate execution, one that is hand crafted with pacing taken into high consideration.  Each enemy’s placement, each boss, and every bump in the environment has been fashioned with care, yielding a result that offers challenge but rarely frustration. Also, if trouble persists, just try a new weapon combination since there are so many available.  Further, the multiple difficulty settings mean players of all skill levels can enjoy this friendly but serious shooter.

Visually, the game looks like a retro shooter on purpose. Although backgrounds can be a little to basic at times, the wide variety of enemy types makes each stage unique and engaging. The soundtrack isn’t bad by any means, just a little weird and does not fully align with the action-based space battles.

1993 Shenandoah isn’t the best shooter ever, but it is one of higher quality. If was released in 1993, it would have been awesome. As it is released here in 2023, it is still a great shooter, one that fans shouldn’t overlook. In fact, it is rather refreshing to play a shooter loaded with so many weapon options, is hand designed, and not a random roguelite.

Similar Story Of: Clockwork Aquario

Also Play: Wings of Bluestar

Don’t Forget About: Game Type DX

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews, Shooters
FeaturedPS4ReviewShooter
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
1993 Shenandoah (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
2
 
Pocket Witch (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
 
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
8.5
Platforms
 
Omen of Sorrow
Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Post Void

Psychedelic FPS POST VOID coming to Playstation and Switch in March

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
Super Rare Originals announces that POST VOID, a psychedelic, fast-paced, more-ish first-person shooter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch + PlayStation on March 16th. In this challenging arcade-style first-person shooter you have but one objective: be [...]
10
 
Mugen Souls Switch

JRPG Mugen Souls coming to Switch in April

by SquallSnake on February 28, 2023
EastAsiaSoft announced the release date for anime-style JRPG Mugen Souls, coming to Nintendo Switch digitally on April 27th, 2023 in North America, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. Physical editions will also begin shipping from online retail partner [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums