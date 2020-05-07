Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to Xbox One Series X

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sega just released this statement about the next Yakuza game:

Just announced on Inside Xbox, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, an explosive new entry point in the acclaimed Yakuza series, will be releasing as a launch title on the next-gen Xbox Series X*. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available as simultaneous release on the Xbox family of devices, including Xbox One X*, Windows 10 PC*, PlayStation 4, and Steam*.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Day One Edition physical pre-orders are available now at select retailers in North America and Europe. Details on the Day One Edition will be revealed at a later date. We are also excited to announce that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery immediately on release, ensuring players only have to buy the game once and will be able to play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of the game are available. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and Xbox Series X is also supported, so no matter when players decide to upgrade, they never have to start over from rock bottom.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is, at its core, an underdog story about fighting for what you believe in, even when you’re at rock bottom. Our new main protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family, takes the fall for a crime he didn’t commit in order to protect his patriarch and father-figure, Masumi Arakawa. After serving an 18-year prison sentence, he returns to society to discover that the clan he once belonged to has been destroyed, its few remaining members are being hunted in the streets, and learns that his former patriarch may be the man responsible for it all. Facing an unimaginable sense of betrayal, loss, and confusion, he sets out to discover the truth. This is where Yakuza: Like a Dragon‘s story begins.

Along with the all-new cast and setting, Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new dynamic RPG combat system that takes the genre somewhere it’s never been before – present-day Japan. Ichiban is a diehard RPG fan, so to help him stay focused in fights, he imagines the battlefield as if he was living in one of his favorite games. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, players will level up 19 different ‘Jobs’ far from traditional RPG fare – not Warriors or Mages, but Bodyguards and Musicians, with completely unique strengths and skills. Get ready to step into Ichiban’s shoes and crack some skulls in style!

Even with so many changes, Yakuza: Like a Dragon still retains the core Yakuza experience, and a large part of that is the seemingly endless supply of hilarious minigames and substories spread throughout the city. Over 50 substories and a collection of never-before-seen minigames, as well as the return of fan-favorites like Karaoke and SEGA Arcades will ensure that players will enjoy their time in Yokohama to the fullest. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is everything that fans know and love about the series, with several over the top twists for the next generation. Featuring an entirely-new cast of characters and taking place in the brand new and beautifully-realized setting of Yokohama, players can jump right into the drama, action, and hilarity that Yakuza is known for. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, including more gameplay details, classes, skills, recruitable party members, and more players will encounter on their journey through Yakuza: Like a Dragon! *The Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, Windows 10 PC, and Steam versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will release simultaneously in Western territories only. Details on the Asian region Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, Windows 10 PC, and Steam releases of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be announced at a later date.