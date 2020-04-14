Xbox Live deals of the week for April 14, 2020

by squallsnake on April 14, 2020
Contents

These are the Xbox discounts available this week.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2DarkXbox One Game90%Spotlight
8-Bit HordesXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
8-Bit Invaders!Xbox One Game90%Retro & Family Sale
A Hat In TimeXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
A Knight’s QuestXbox One Game60%DWG
Adventure Time: Pirates of the EnchiridionXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Alien InvasionXbox One Game50%Spotlight
American Ninja Warrior: ChallengeXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Arcade Classics Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUGXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGAXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
ARK: Survival EvolvedXbox Game Pass70%Couch Co-Op Sale
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s EditionXbox Game Pass65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Ash of Gods RedemptionXbox One Game30%DWG
Attack of the Toy TanksXbox One Game35%Retro & Family Sale
Away: Journey To The UnexpectedXbox One X Enhanced70%Retro & Family Sale
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One Game85%Retro & Family Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Beast QuestXbox One Game85%Retro & Family Sale
Ben 10Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Big Buck Hunter ArcadeXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Big Crown: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced85%Spotlight
Black MirrorXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
Blazing ChromeXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One Game75%DWG
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox Game Pass30%Retro & Family Sale
BoggleXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
BombslingerXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox Game Pass80%Retro & Family Sale
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up BundleXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Castle Crashers RemasteredXbox One Game80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Child of LightXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Children Of MortaXbox Game Pass33%Couch Co-Op Sale
Chroma SquadXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Citizens of SpaceXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Clouds & Sheep 2Xbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
ConariumXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Contra Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Contra: Rogue CorpsXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Crayola ScootXbox One X Enhanced80%Retro & Family Sale
Dark Quest 2Xbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One X Enhanced10%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dead Island Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass75%DWG
DefunctXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight
Degrees Of SeparationXbox One Game85%Retro & Family Sale
DeploymentXbox One Game70%Retro & Family Sale
Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1Xbox One Game75%DWG
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion KingXbox One Game33%Retro & Family Sale
Don’t Starve: Giant EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Doodle Games Collector’s BundleXbox One Game50%DWG
DRAGON BALL FighterZXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Couch Co-Op Sale
Draw a Stickman: EPICXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Draw A Stickman: EPIC 2 XboxXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Dreamfall ChaptersXbox One Game75%Spotlight
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New RidersXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World TourXbox One Game85%Spotlight
Dynamite Fishing – World GamesXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
EA SPORTS UFC 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
Enigmatis CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Enter The GungeonXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Fight’N RageXbox One Game30%Couch Co-Op Sale
Fishing Planet 180 days of Premium AccountAdd-On30%Spotlight
Fishing Planet Carp Lord PackAdd-On20%Spotlight
Fishing Planet: Golden PackAdd-On20%Spotlight
FoxyLand 2Xbox One Game30%Retro & Family Sale
FullBlastXbox One Game35%Retro & Family Sale
Garfield Kart Furious RacingXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Gears 5 Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass45%Couch Co-Op Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutXbox Game Pass80%Retro & Family Sale
Glass MasqueradeXbox One Game70%DWG
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online EditionXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Graveyard KeeperXbox One Game40%Retro & Family Sale
GROW UPXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Guacamelee! 2Xbox Game Pass70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship EditionXbox Game Pass70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Guilt Battle ArenaXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Hello NeighborXbox One Game67%Retro & Family Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Hyper JamXbox One X Enhanced40%Couch Co-Op Sale
I Hate Running BackwardsXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty AdventureXbox One Game33%Retro & Family Sale
Immortal: Unchained Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%DWG
IndivisibleXbox Game Pass25%Couch Co-Op Sale
Industry Giant 2Xbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
It came from space and ate our brainsXbox One Game15%Spotlight
Jeopardy!Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass67%Couch Co-Op Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One Game40%Couch Co-Op Sale
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced EditionXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
LEGO CITY UndercoverXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO DC Super-VillainsXbox One X Enhanced67%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Harry Potter CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Jurassic WorldXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel CollectionXbox One Game40%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super HeroesXbox One Game65%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel’s AvengersXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
LEGO The IncrediblesXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Lost ArtifactsXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
MaroonersXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Retro & Family Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One Game33%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox Game Pass50%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Merge Mega BundleXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Metaloid: OriginXbox One Game20%Retro & Family Sale
Momonga Pinball AdventuresXbox One Game67%Retro & Family Sale
MONOPOLY DEALXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACKXbox One Game70%Retro & Family Sale
Monopoly Just Dance DLCAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
Monopoly My Little Pony DLCAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game70%Retro & Family Sale
Monopoly RABBIDS DLCAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox Game Pass33%DWG
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass33%DWG
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%DWG
Munchkin: Quacked QuestXbox Game Pass40%Couch Co-Op Sale
Murder MinersXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight
MX vs. ATV Supercross EncoreXbox One Game75%DWG
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One Game67%Couch Co-Op Sale
My MonopolyAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Xbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To BorutoXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
NBA 2K20Xbox One X Enhanced67%Retro & Family Sale
NeuroVoiderXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Nickelodeon: Kart RacersXbox One Game67%Retro & Family Sale
Ninjin: Clash of CarrotsXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Retro & Family Sale
Octodad: Dadliest CatchXbox One Game67%Couch Co-Op Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One Game85%Couch Co-Op Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One Game85%Couch Co-Op Sale
OutwardXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment EditionXbox One Game25%Retro & Family Sale
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG
PAC-MAN 256Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2Xbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Pang AdventuresXbox One Game60%Spotlight
PankapuXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Paw Patrol: On A RollXbox One Game40%Retro & Family Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
PikunikuXbox Game Pass25%Couch Co-Op Sale
PixARKXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced65%Couch Co-Op Sale
Professional Farmer 2017Xbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Project CARS – Digital EditionXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One Game70%Retro & Family Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Real FarmXbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-teredXbox One Game75%DWG
Remnant: From The AshesXbox Game Pass40%DWG
ReusXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Spotlight
RIDEXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
RIOT: Civil UnrestXbox One Game60%Spotlight
RiskXbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Risk of RainXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & BoulderXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Couch Co-Op Sale
Rocket LeagueXbox Game Pass50%Couch Co-Op Sale
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced20%Retro & Family Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One Game40%Spotlight
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of HellXbox One Game70%DWG
ScrabbleXbox One Game35%Retro & Family Sale
SEGA Genesis ClassicsXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Shape UpXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Retro & Family Sale
Shenmue I & IIXbox Game Pass50%Retro & Family Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced35%Retro & Family Sale
Sine Mora EXXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
Soulcalibur VIXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
SpeedRunnersXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar ClimaxXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Steredenn: Binary StarsXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Story of a GladiatorXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Street Outlaws: The ListXbox One Game67%Couch Co-Op Sale
StriderXbox One Game80%Retro & Family Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One Game75%DWG
Super Bomberman RXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Super Box Land DemakeXbox One Game30%Retro & Family Sale
Super HydorahXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox Game Pass40%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive EditionXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Tekken 7Xbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tekken 7 – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tembo The Badass ElephantXbox One Game w/ Free Trial67%Retro & Family Sale
TerrariaXbox Game Pass60%Retro & Family Sale
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TacticsXbox One Game25%DWG
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Retro & Family Sale
The Elder Scroll Online: ElsweyrXbox Game Pass70%Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collectors Ed. UpgradeXbox Game Pass70%Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition (2019)Xbox Game Pass70%Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr UpgradeXbox Game Pass70%Spotlight
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOURXbox One X Enhanced70%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO Movie 2 VideogameXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO Movie VideogameXbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video GameXbox Game Pass60%Couch Co-Op Sale
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The ScoutXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
The Path of MotusXbox One Game w/ Free Trial65%DWG
The Town of LightXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Thimbleweed ParkXbox Game Pass60%Retro & Family Sale
This War of Mine: The Little OnesXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Ticket to RideXbox Game Pass25%Retro & Family Sale
Titan QuestXbox One X Enhanced75%Couch Co-Op Sale
ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!Xbox One Game75%Couch Co-Op Sale
TOKI Juju DensetsuXbox One Game70%Retro & Family Sale
Tools Up!Xbox One Game15%Spotlight
Trackmania TurboXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tracks – The Train Set GameXbox Game Pass25%Retro & Family Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising Crash & SunburnAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising Sixty-SixAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Jungle Rider PackAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials Rising – Wild West Rider PackAdd-On50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game60%Retro & Family Sale
Truck Racing ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
TumblestoneXbox One Game85%Couch Co-Op Sale
UglyDolls: An Imperfect AdventureXbox One Game85%Retro & Family Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One Game60%Couch Co-Op Sale
UNOXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Retro & Family Sale
UNO Just Dance Theme DLCAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
UNO Rayman Theme DLCAdd-On50%Retro & Family Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!Xbox One Game35%Retro & Family Sale
WandersongXbox Game Pass25%Retro & Family Sale
We Are The DwarvesXbox One Game70%Couch Co-Op Sale
We. The RevolutionXbox One Game50%DWG
Wheel of FortuneXbox One Game50%Retro & Family Sale
Wizard of LegendXbox One X Enhanced50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Wizards of BrandelXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s TrapXbox One Game60%Spotlight
Worms BattlegroundsXbox One Game70%DWG
Youtubers Life – OMG EditionXbox One Game20%Retro & Family Sale
Ys OriginXbox One Game60%Spotlight
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One Game67%Couch Co-Op Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Retro & Family Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bound By Flame*Backward Compatible80%DWG
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%Couch Co-Op Sale
Final Exam*Games On Demand80%DWG
Goosebumps*Games On Demand75%DWG
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded*Games On Demand75%DWG
Midway Arcade OriginsBackward Compatible75%Retro & Family Sale
Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion*Arcade75%DWG
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Retro & Family Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible67%Retro & Family Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible70%Retro & Family Sale
The Escapists*Games On Demand75%DWG
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible50%Couch Co-Op Sale
Trials FusionArcade67%Retro & Family Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Retro & Family Sale
