Xbox Live deals of the week for April 14, 2020

These are the Xbox discounts available this week.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2Dark Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight 8-Bit Hordes Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale 8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One Game 90% Retro & Family Sale A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale A Knight’s Quest Xbox One Game 60% DWG Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Alien Invasion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight American Ninja Warrior: Challenge Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale ARK: Survival Evolved Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 65% Couch Co-Op Sale Ash of Gods Redemption Xbox One Game 30% DWG Attack of the Toy Tanks Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale Away: Journey To The Unexpected Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Retro & Family Sale Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Beast Quest Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale Ben 10 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Spotlight Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale Blazing Chrome Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 30% Retro & Family Sale Boggle Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Bombslinger Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Borderlands 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox Game Pass 80% Retro & Family Sale Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One Game 80% Couch Co-Op Sale Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Child of Light Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Couch Co-Op Sale Chroma Squad Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Citizens of Space Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale Conarium Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Contra: Rogue Corps Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Retro & Family Sale Dark Quest 2 Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X Enhanced 10% Couch Co-Op Sale Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Degrees Of Separation Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale Deployment Xbox One Game 70% Retro & Family Sale Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One Game 33% Retro & Family Sale Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG DRAGON BALL FighterZ Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Couch Co-Op Sale Draw a Stickman: EPIC Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Draw A Stickman: EPIC 2 Xbox Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale EA SPORTS UFC 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Enigmatis Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Enter The Gungeon Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Fight’N Rage Xbox One Game 30% Couch Co-Op Sale Fishing Planet 180 days of Premium Account Add-On 30% Spotlight Fishing Planet Carp Lord Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Fishing Planet: Golden Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight FoxyLand 2 Xbox One Game 30% Retro & Family Sale FullBlast Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Gears 5 Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 45% Couch Co-Op Sale Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Retro & Family Sale Glass Masquerade Xbox One Game 70% DWG Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 40% Retro & Family Sale GROW UP Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Hello Neighbor Xbox One Game 67% Retro & Family Sale Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Hungry Shark World Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Hyper Jam Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Couch Co-Op Sale I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One Game 33% Retro & Family Sale Immortal: Unchained Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG Indivisible Xbox Game Pass 25% Couch Co-Op Sale Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale It came from space and ate our brains Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Jump Force Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale Jump Force – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale Jump Force – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% Couch Co-Op Sale Just Dance 2020 Xbox One Game 40% Couch Co-Op Sale Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 40% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 65% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Lost Artifacts Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Marooners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro & Family Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Merge Mega Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Metaloid: Origin Xbox One Game 20% Retro & Family Sale Momonga Pinball Adventures Xbox One Game 67% Retro & Family Sale MONOPOLY DEAL Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK Xbox One Game 70% Retro & Family Sale Monopoly Just Dance DLC Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale Monopoly My Little Pony DLC Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 70% Retro & Family Sale Monopoly RABBIDS DLC Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 33% DWG Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG Munchkin: Quacked Quest Xbox Game Pass 40% Couch Co-Op Sale Murder Miners Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% DWG My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One Game 67% Couch Co-Op Sale My Monopoly Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale NBA 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Retro & Family Sale NeuroVoider Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 67% Retro & Family Sale Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Retro & Family Sale Octodad: Dadliest Catch Xbox One Game 67% Couch Co-Op Sale One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 85% Couch Co-Op Sale One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 85% Couch Co-Op Sale Outward Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One Game 25% Retro & Family Sale Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Pang Adventures Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Pankapu Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One Game 40% Retro & Family Sale Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 25% Couch Co-Op Sale PixARK Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Portal Knights Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Couch Co-Op Sale Professional Farmer 2017 Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Project CARS – Digital Edition Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 70% Retro & Family Sale Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Real Farm Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One Game 75% DWG Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG Reus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight RIDE Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Risk Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Risk of Rain Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Couch Co-Op Sale Rocket League Xbox Game Pass 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Roundguard Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Retro & Family Sale Royal Roads Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One Game 70% DWG Scrabble Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Shape Up Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro & Family Sale Shenmue I & II Xbox Game Pass 50% Retro & Family Sale Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Retro & Family Sale Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale SpeedRunners Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Steredenn: Binary Stars Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale Story of a Gladiator Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One Game 67% Couch Co-Op Sale Strider Xbox One Game 80% Retro & Family Sale Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG Super Bomberman R Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Super Box Land Demake Xbox One Game 30% Retro & Family Sale Super Hydorah Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox Game Pass 40% Couch Co-Op Sale Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Tekken 7 Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 67% Retro & Family Sale Terraria Xbox Game Pass 60% Retro & Family Sale The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Xbox One Game 25% DWG The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Retro & Family Sale The Elder Scroll Online: Elsweyr Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collectors Ed. Upgrade Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition (2019) Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Upgrade Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Couch Co-Op Sale The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox Game Pass 60% Couch Co-Op Sale The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale The Path of Motus Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 65% DWG The Town of Light Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Thimbleweed Park Xbox Game Pass 60% Retro & Family Sale This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Ticket to Ride Xbox Game Pass 25% Retro & Family Sale Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Couch Co-Op Sale ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox One Game 75% Couch Co-Op Sale TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One Game 70% Retro & Family Sale Tools Up! Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% Couch Co-Op Sale Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox Game Pass 25% Retro & Family Sale Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising Crash & Sunburn Add-On 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising Sixty-Six Add-On 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising – Jungle Rider Pack Add-On 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Trials Rising – Wild West Rider Pack Add-On 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 60% Retro & Family Sale Truck Racing Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Tumblestone Xbox One Game 85% Couch Co-Op Sale UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Retro & Family Sale Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Couch Co-Op Sale UNO Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Retro & Family Sale UNO Just Dance Theme DLC Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale UNO Rayman Theme DLC Add-On 50% Retro & Family Sale UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 35% Retro & Family Sale Wandersong Xbox Game Pass 25% Retro & Family Sale We Are The Dwarves Xbox One Game 70% Couch Co-Op Sale We. The Revolution Xbox One Game 50% DWG Wheel of Fortune Xbox One Game 50% Retro & Family Sale Wizard of Legend Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Couch Co-Op Sale Wizards of Brandel Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One Game 70% DWG Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One Game 20% Retro & Family Sale Ys Origin Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One Game 67% Couch Co-Op Sale ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Retro & Family Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bound By Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Final Exam*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Goosebumps*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Midway Arcade Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Retro & Family Sale
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Retro & Family Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Retro & Family Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Retro & Family Sale
|The Escapists*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Couch Co-Op Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|67%
|Retro & Family Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Retro & Family Sale