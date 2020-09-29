Xbox games on sale for the week of September 29, 2020

by squallsnake on September 29, 2020
XBOX 360
6
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Moero Crystal H (Switch)
next article
Torchlight III gets release date
Contents
Full Review

The following Xbox games are discounted through October 5, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1971 Project HeliosXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
8-Bit ArmiesXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
A Knight’s QuestXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
AborigenusXbox One Game35%Spotlight Sale
Abyss: The Wraiths of EdenXbox One Game w/ Free Trial90%Deep Sea Discount
Aery – Broken MemoriesXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra EditionXbox One Game70%Deep Sea Discount
Aqua Moto Racing UtopiaXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Atlas (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview50%Deep Sea Discount
Battle Worlds: KronosXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Beyond BlueXbox One Game20%Deep Sea Discount
Black Desert: Conqueror EditionXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Black Desert: Explorer EditionXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Black Desert: Traveler EditionXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
BLEEDXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Book of DemonsXbox One Game50%DWG
Borderlands 3 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One Game75%DWG
Captain CatXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Castle Of No EscapeXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Chaos On DeponiaXbox One Game65%Deep Sea Discount
Children Of ZodiarcsXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG
Close To The SunXbox One X Enhanced33%Deep Sea Discount
Color Symphony 2Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Death In The WaterXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Deep OnesXbox One X Enhanced60%Deep Sea Discount
DeploymentXbox One Game70%DWG
Deponia CollectionXbox One Game55%Deep Sea Discount
Depth Of ExtinctionXbox One X Enhanced33%Deep Sea Discount
Desert ChildXbox One Game50%DWG
DisintegrationXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Doug Hates His JobXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Dovetail Games Euro FishingXbox One X Enhanced67%Deep Sea Discount
Dread NauticalXbox One X Enhanced50%Deep Sea Discount
Earth AtlantisXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Edgar – Bokbok in BoulzacXbox One Game50%DWG
Element SpaceXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Euro Fishing: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Deep Sea Discount
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG
Fishing Planet: Bassboat Explorer PackAdd-On25%Deep Sea Discount
Fishing Planet: Golden PackAdd-On30%Deep Sea Discount
Fishing Planet: Rainforest Journey PackAdd-On20%Deep Sea Discount
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake PassXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake PassAdd-On50%Deep Sea Discount
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete EditionXbox One Game33%Deep Sea Discount
Flutter BombsXbox One Game50%DWG
Freediving Hunter: Spearfishing The WorldXbox One Game20%Deep Sea Discount
Horizon Chase TurboXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
HydrophobiaXbox One Backward Compatible80%Deep Sea Discount
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4Xbox One Game85%DWG
Legend of the SkyfishXbox One Game40%Deep Sea Discount
LuminiXbox One Game50%DWG
ManeaterXbox One X Enhanced35%Deep Sea Discount
Mecho Wars: Desert AshesXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One Game75%DWG
Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy JonesXbox One X Enhanced80%Deep Sea Discount
Nightmares from the Deep CollectionXbox One Game75%Deep Sea Discount
Outbreak: The Nightmare ChroniclesXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Outbuddies DXXbox One X Enhanced50%Deep Sea Discount
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive EditionXbox One Game20%DWG
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game35%Deep Sea Discount
Purple Chicken SpacemanXbox One Game70%Deep Sea Discount
Radio SquidXbox One Game40%Deep Sea Discount
Rebel CopsXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG
Redout – Back to Earth PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Redout – Lightspeed EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
RelictaXbox One Game20%DWG
Riptide GP: RenegadeXbox Play Anywhere50%Deep Sea Discount
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters BundleXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Shantae and the Seven SirensXbox One Game20%Deep Sea Discount
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced45%DWG
Sine Mora EXXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Squid Hero for KinectXbox One Game80%Deep Sea Discount
Start Your Engines BundleXbox One Game33%DWG
Stranded DeepXbox One Game25%Deep Sea Discount
SubmergedXbox One Game90%Deep Sea Discount
SubnauticaXbox Game Pass30%Deep Sea Discount
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner EditionXbox One Game67%Deep Sea Discount
Super Volley BlastXbox One Game50%Deep Sea Discount
Surf World SeriesXbox One Game40%Deep Sea Discount
Swim OutXbox One Game30%Deep Sea Discount
Swimsanity!Xbox One Game30%Deep Sea Discount
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last HumanXbox One Game60%Deep Sea Discount
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game67%DWG
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game67%DWG
The Flame in the FloodXbox One Game75%Deep Sea Discount
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Tower Of TimeXbox One Game33%DWG
Ultimate Fishing SimulatorXbox One Game30%Deep Sea Discount
WakingXbox One Game30%DWG
War Tech FightersXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One Game75%DWG
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One Game75%DWG
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game80%DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One Game80%DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%DWG
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On50%DWG
Watch_DogsXbox One Game65%DWG
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
We Are The DwarvesXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-orderXbox One Game75%DWG
WRC 8 FIA World Rally ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
WreckfestXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Wreckfest Complete EditionXbox One Game15%DWG

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
RotasticArcade80%DWG*
The OutfitGames On Demand75%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tennis World Tour 2 (Xbox One) Review
4.0
32
 
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Active Neurons 2 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Torchlight III gets release date
 
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw now available on PC and console
 
Animal Rescue coming to console and PC Q4 2020
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
 
Hellbound (PC) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky gets Xbox One release date

by squallsnake on September 29, 2020
All in! Games is thrilled to reveal that Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, created by the company’s internal development team, now has a release date for PC and consoles. Get your aviator hats and goggles ready for sky-high thrills on October 13. If you’re an [...]
10
 

These are the free Xbox games for October 2020

by squallsnake on September 29, 2020
Microsoft announcing the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers during October 2020. Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One Maid of Sker ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums