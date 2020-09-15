Xbox games on sale for the week of September 15, 2020

by squallsnake on September 15, 2020
Contents

The following Xbox games are on sale through September 21, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
7th SectorXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless ChroniclesXbox One Game50%DWG*
AtomicropsXbox One Game30%DWG*
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Borderlands 3Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Burnout Paradise RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty 2Xbox One Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 3Xbox One Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 4: Modern WarfareXbox One Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredXbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black OpsXbox One Backward Compatible35%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass (Xbox 360)Add-On60%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Xbox One Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Xbox One Backward Compatible35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass EditionXbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: World at WarXbox One Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One Game75%DWG*
Crash + Spyro Triple Play BundleXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-FueledXbox One Game45%Publisher Sale
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game BundleXbox One X Enhanced45%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Desperados IIIXbox One Game25%DWG*
Desperados III Deluxe EditionXbox One Game25%DWG*
Destroy All Humans!Xbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Double CrossXbox One Game75%DWG*
DragoDinoXbox One Game60%DWG*
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One Game67%DWG*
Everreach: Project EdenXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
ExtinctionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Extinction: Deluxe EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Forza Le Mans Sale
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions EvolvedXbox One Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Hovership HavocXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Jump ForceXbox Game Pass67%Spotlight Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Jump Force – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Knee DeepXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t DryXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
Mecho TalesXbox Play Anywhere80%Spotlight Sale
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomXbox One Game55%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official VideogameXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Need for SpeedXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Need for Speed PaybackXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Need for Speed RivalsXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
NeveroutXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted SeasXbox One Game55%Spotlight Sale
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Plague RoadXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%DWG*
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2Xbox One Game50%DWG*
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG*
Rad RodgersXbox One Game70%DWG*
REZ PLZXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
RIDE 2Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Ritual Crown of HornsXbox One Game60%DWG*
Rogue Company: Standard Founder’s PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Rogue Company: Ultimate EditionAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
RoundguardXbox One X Enhanced45%DWG*
Rugby 20Xbox One Game50%DWG*
Skate 3Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
Slain: Back from HellXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s CutXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
STELLATUMXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVOXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Tango FiestaXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
The Fisherman – Fishing PlanetXbox One Game60%DWG*
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On50%DWG*
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
This Is the PoliceXbox One Game75%DWG*
This Is The Police 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On50%DWG*
Tour de France 2020Xbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
Townsmen – A Kingdom RebuiltXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
UnExplored – Unlocked EditionXbox One Game70%DWG*
World War ZXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
World War Z – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
World War Z – Last Aid PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
World War Z – Marseille Episode DLCAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
World War Z – Season PassAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – The Professionals PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
World War Z – War Heroes PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Call of Duty 2Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 3Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 4: Modern WarfareBackward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black OpsBackward Compatible35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – BundleGames On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Backward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence PackAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus PackAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Backward Compatible35%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: World at WarBackward Compatible25%Publisher Sale
ConanGames On Demand75%DWG*
Darksiders IIBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Destroy All Humans! (2005)Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions EvolvedBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
MotoGP 14Games On Demand90%DWG*
MX vs. ATV SupercrossGames On Demand75%DWG*
MXGP – The Official Motocross VideogameGames On Demand80%DWG*
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Spotlight Sale
