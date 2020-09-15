Xbox games on sale for the week of September 15, 2020

The following Xbox games are on sale through September 21, 2020.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Call of Duty 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans! (2005)
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP 14
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
