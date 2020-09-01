Xbox games on sale for the week of September 1, 2020

by squallsnake on September 1, 2020
XBOX 360
27
0
The following Xbox games are on sale through September 8, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
2URVIVEXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
8-Bit RTS Series – Complete CollectionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – SquadronXbox One Game70%DWG*
Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended EditionXbox One Game40%DWG*
Albedo and the Cast BundleXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
AntigraviatorXbox One Game33%DWG*
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the RipperAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the RevolutionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Battle Princess MadelynXbox One Game75%DWG*
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
BoggleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible40%Publisher Sale
Child of LightXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Coffin DodgersXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
DCL-The GameXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Death Road to CanadaXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Debris: Xbox One EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
FAR CRY 4 OverrunXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Care PackageAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Deluxe PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XLAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Knight PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn TrikeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal Wenja PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
FIFA The Journey TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Fighter WithinXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
FlashbackXbox One Game70%DWG*
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Ghost of a TaleXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
HammerwatchXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Hasbro Family Fun PackXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Hitman – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Hotshot RacingPre-Order Discount20%Spotlight Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
HyperParasiteXbox One Game50%DWG*
I AM ALIVEXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Late ShiftXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Lock’s QuestXbox One Game70%DWG*
Mable & The WoodXbox One Game75%DWG*
Monopoly DealXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Moto Racer 4Xbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Neon AbyssXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
OnikenXbox One Game40%DWG*
Outbreak: The Undying CollectionXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
OutlandXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
OutwardXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Potata: Fairy FlowerXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Prince of Persia ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Quest HunterXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV ShowXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
RAYMAN 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
RememoriedXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
RiskXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Road RageXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
ScrabbleXbox One Game35%Publisher Sale
Shape UpXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Shape Up Gold EditionXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
SINE MORAXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One Game w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
SpacelandXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
STEEP and The CrewXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Stories : The Path of DestiniesXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Stuntman IgnitionXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Subject 13Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Sublevel Zero ReduxXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Tennis World TourXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
The CrewXbox One Game w/ Free Trial67%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Crew and Trackmania TurboXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game55.00000000000001%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One Game50%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
They Are BillionsXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Time CarnageXbox One Game50%DWG*
Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierXbox One Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint BundleXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 PassAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tour de France 2018Xbox One Game80%DWG*
Trackmania TurboXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
TransferenceXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Trials HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials of the Blood DragonXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Digital Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Unbox: Newbie’s AdventureXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Spotlight Sale
UNOXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!Xbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
ValfarisXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – MartyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete CollectionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium editionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One Game65%Publisher Sale
Wheel of FortuneXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
WindscapeXbox One Game60%DWG*
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
ZOMBIXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassians CreedBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassians Creed Black Flag – Freedom CryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassians Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassians Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassians Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassians Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible40%Publisher Sale
Elements of DestructionArcade75%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
MotoGP15Games On Demand85%DWG*
MX vs. ATV UntamedGames On Demand75%DWG*
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible67%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Sine MoraBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Stuntman IgnitionBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionGames On Demand75%Publisher Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
