Xbox games on sale for the week of March 24, 2020

by squallsnake on March 24, 2020
XBOX 360
4
0
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through March 30, 2020. There is also a spotlight and publisher sale.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass67%DWG
AborigenusXbox One Game35%Spotlight Sale
AilmentXbox One X Enhanced20%Spotlight Sale
Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and EvilXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
ASCENDANCE – First HorizonXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG
Asdivine KamuraXbox Play Anywhere30%DWG
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
Black The FallXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
BlasphemousXbox One Game40%DWG
Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for SanctuaryAdd-On35%DWG
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%DWG
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Demons with ShotgunsXbox One Game40%DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Praxis Kit PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game50%DWG
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game50%DWG
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One Game67%DWG
Double CrossXbox One Game75%DWG
Element SpaceLaunch Discount10%Spotlight Sale
Fear Effect SednaXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy IXXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Forgotton AnneXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Ginger: Beyond the crystalXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto VXbox Game Pass50%DWG
GreedFallXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Guts & GloryXbox One Game75%DWG
HoverXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
I, ZombieXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4Xbox One Game85%DWG
Just Cause 3Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPGAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Combat BuggyAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Explosive Weapon PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Kousava RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing BoatAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile MechAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports CarAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%DWG
Kingdom Hearts IIIXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of OsirisXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season PassAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris: Legend PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 BundleXbox Game Pass55%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Lonely Mountains: DownhillXbox Game Pass25%DWG
Lost Artifacts: SoulstoneXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture PackAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Monster Hunter: World – DLC CollectionAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
MXGP2Xbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K20 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
OctahedronXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Oh My GodheadsXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Outbreak Ultimate ApocalypseXbox One Game50%DWG
Outbreak: Lost HopeXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: The New NightmareXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: The Nightmare ChroniclesXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Puyo Puyo ChampionsXbox One Game60%DWG
Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce (Xbox One Version)Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Resident EvilXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Play Anywhere25%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Apex PredatorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Prophets LegacyAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Remnant Resistance PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Siberian RangerAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Silver PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Sparrowhawk PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Tactical Survivor PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Valiant Explorer PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wild PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wilderness SurvivorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere40%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
Rugby 20Xbox One Game30%DWG
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Super Dungeon BrosXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
The Escapists: Supermax EditionXbox One Game80%DWG
The Sinking CityXbox One Game60%DWG
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
ThiefXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: GhostAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: OpportunistAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: PredatorAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Bank HeistAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
VampyrXbox Game Pass75%DWG
VaporumXbox One Game60%DWG
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
World War ZXbox Game Pass75%DWG

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Battlestations MidwayBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Battlestations PacificBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade PackAdd-On67%DWG
Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2Games On Demand67%DWG
Crystal DefendersBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human RevolutionBackward Compatible85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing LinkAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Dungeon Siege IIIBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dungeon Siege III: Treasures of the SunAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Fantastic PetsGames On Demand80%DWG
Final Fantasy XIIIBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Giana Sisters: Twisted DreamsArcade80%DWG
Just CauseBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 2Backward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – Alliance Weapon PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – Multiplayer Masks PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – The Doggie BagAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog DaysBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch: Dead MenGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of LightBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – A Hazardous Reunion Challenge Pack 3Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – All The Trappings Challenge Pack 1Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – Things That Go Boom Challenge Pack 2Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider AnniversaryBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)Add-On80%Publisher Sale
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIIIBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV: UntamedGames On Demand80%DWG
Rise of the Tomb RaiderGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the WitchAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Sleeping DogsGames On Demand85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – Nightmare In North Point PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the SnakeAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – The Zodiac Tournament PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Supreme Commander 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
ThiefGames On Demand90%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: GhostAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: OpportunistAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: PredatorAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Forsaken Challenge MapAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Tomb RaiderGames On Demand90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Adventure Pack UnlockGames On Demand85%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Outfit PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Outfit Pack 2Add-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider UnderworldBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: 1939 Multiplayer Map PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: LegendBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: Tomb of the Lost AdventurerAdd-On83%Publisher Sale
Zombie Driver HDArcade80%DWG
