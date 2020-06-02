Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through June 8, 2020:
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alone in the Dark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide – Fashion Victim
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|Dead Island Riptide – Survivor Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Dead Island – Ryder White
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Fantastic Pets
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
