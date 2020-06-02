Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020

by squallsnake on June 2, 2020
XBOX 360
58
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through June 8, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
99VidasXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Bedlam – The Game By Christopher BrookmyreXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Cartoon Network: Battle CrashersXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Digerati Mixer Bundle Vol.1Xbox One Game67%DWG*
Disco Dodgeball – REMIXXbox One Game70%DWG*
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Doughlings: InvasionXbox One Game35%DWG*
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – LargeAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – MediumAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XLAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Feudal AlloyXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or KillXbox One Game50%DWG*
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost KingXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
HexologicXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
It’s Quiz TimeXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Let’s Sing 2020Xbox One Game35%DWG*
Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
Let’s Sing CountryXbox One Game35%DWG*
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
Mable & The WoodXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
MugstersXbox One Game70%DWG*
NefariousXbox One Game75%DWG*
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
Not A Hero: Super Snazzy EditionXbox One Game80%DWG*
Override: Mech City BrawlXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season PassAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
PBA Pro Bowling – 200 Gold PinsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
PBA Pro Bowling – 3000 Gold PinsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Pumped BMX ProXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Rapala Fishing: Pro SeriesXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Shape of the WorldXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Stellaris: Console EditionXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Super Night RidersXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Tango FiestaXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
Terminator: ResistanceXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
The Forbidden ArtsXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
The Journey Down TrilogyXbox One Game40%DWG*
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass75%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%DWG*
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On50%DWG*
The Surge: The Good, the Bad and the AugmentedAdd-On50%DWG*
The Walking Vegetables: Radical EditionXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Think of the ChildrenXbox One Game85%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Troll & IXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
VASARA CollectionXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
WeaklessXbox One Game50%DWG*
WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland WanderersAdd-On50%DWG*

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alone in the DarkGames On Demand75%DWG*
Dead IslandGames On Demand70%DWG*
Dead Island RiptideGames On Demand70%DWG*
Dead Island Riptide – Fashion VictimAdd-On40%DWG*
Dead Island Riptide – Survivor PackAdd-On50%DWG*
Dead Island – Ryder WhiteAdd-On50%DWG*
Fantastic PetsGames On Demand75%DWG*
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible70%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand70%Spotlight Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible70%Spotlight Sale
Freefall RacersArcade70%DWG*
Latest News
      
 

