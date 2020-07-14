Xbox games on sale for the week of July 14, 2020

The Xbox games are on sale through July 20, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders Bundle Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Aery – Little Bird Adventure Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Spotlight Sale Agony Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One Game 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One Game 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One Game 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One Game 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One Game 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Assetto Corsa Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Aven Colony Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Battlefield V Year 2 Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale BATTLESHIP Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Ben 10 Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Ben 10 and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Bundle Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Black Desert – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 55% Double Discount Sale Black Desert – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Black Paradox Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Blackguards 2 Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Blasphemous Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox Game Pass 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Boggle Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Bombslinger Xbox One Game 75% DWG Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG Carnival Games Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Castaway Paradise Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Citadel: Forged With Fire Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Citizens of Space Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Control Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Creature in the Well Xbox Game Pass 35% Spotlight Sale Crimsonland Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Spotlight Sale Cryogear Xbox One Game 20% DWG DAKAR 18 Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale DCL-The Game Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition Add-On 17% / 33% Double Discount Sale Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume Pack Add-On 40% Publisher Sale Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil Add-On 40% Publisher Sale Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs) Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale DiRT Rally 2.0 Xbox Game Pass 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Double Cross Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One Game 40% / 85% Double Discount Sale Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One Game 40% / 85% Double Discount Sale Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale Drawful 2 Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of New Riders and Crayola Scoot Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG Xbox One Game 80% DWG EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale Everspace Xbox Play Anywhere 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Fallout 76 Xbox Game Pass 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle Add-On 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One Game 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale FAR CRY 4 Overrun Xbox One Game 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Care Package Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack Xbox One Game 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XL Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn – Knight Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn Trike Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack Add-On 30% Ubisoft Forward Sale Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 90% Spotlight Sale Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party Game Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox Game Pass 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox Game Pass 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50% DWG FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50% DWG FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50% DWG FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50% DWG Flailing Limbs Bundle Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 33% Spotlight Sale Get Even Xbox One Game 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 17% / 35% Double Discount Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 25% / 55% Double Discount Sale Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle Xbox One Game 17% / 35% Double Discount Sale Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale GRID Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale GRID Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale How To Survive 2 Xbox One Game 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Hue Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox Game Pass 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox Game Pass 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 67% Double Discount Sale Kingdom Hearts III Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 25% DWG KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale L.A. Noire Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered Xbox One Game 75% DWG Little Nightmares Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Livelock Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Mable & The Wood Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Manual Samuel Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Sigma Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Venom Add-On 30% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter Soldier Add-On 30% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Panther Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black Widow Add-On 30% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass Add-On 67% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster Hunter Add-On 50% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 67% Publisher Sale Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG Mega Man 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale Monopoly Plus Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2 Add-On 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4 Add-On 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale MotoGP 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale MX Nitro: Unleashed Xbox One Game 50% DWG MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One Game 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Pack – 16,000 VC Add-On 30% DWG NBA 2K20 Xbox Game Pass 33% / 67% Double Discount Sale Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One Game 40% / 85% Double Discount Sale One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 40% / 85% Double Discount Sale Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One Game 50% DWG Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG Overcooked! 2 Xbox Game Pass 40% DWG Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola Scoot Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Pawarumi Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Planet Alpha Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Quiplash Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Raccoon City Edition Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale RAD Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox Game Pass 25% / 55% Double Discount Sale Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG Resident Evil Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model” Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model” Add-On 20% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2 Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume Pack Add-On 60% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Risk Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One Game 33% / 67% Double Discount Sale Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One Game 10% / 33% Double Discount Sale Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 80% DWG Sephirothic Stories Xbox One Game 40% DWG Shadows: Awakening Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Sheltered Xbox One Game 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 80% DWG Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X Enhanced 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox One X Enhanced 17% / 35% Double Discount Sale Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Snake Pass Xbox Game Pass 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale STEEP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG STEEP and The Crew Xbox One Game 80% DWG STEEP Road to the Olympics Add-On 50% DWG STEEP Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale Strider Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 80% DWG Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One Game 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Super Toy Cars 2 Xbox One Game 30% DWG Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Xbox Game Pass 40% Publisher Sale Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale The Crew Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 60% DWG The Crew and Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 80% DWG The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale The Dwarves Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale The Flame in the Flood Xbox One Game 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One Game 20% / 45% Double Discount Sale The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 17% / 35% Double Discount Sale Thomas Was Alone Xbox One Game 40% / 85% Double Discount Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition Xbox One Game 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One Game 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale Tropico 6 Xbox One X Enhanced 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip! Xbox One Game 20% / 40% Double Discount Sale Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Vampyr Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG Virginia Xbox One Game 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Vostok Inc. Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 80% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch_Dogs Xbox One Game 67% Ubisoft Forward Sale Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One Game 70% Ubisoft Forward Sale WATCH_DOGS Season Pass Add-On 50% Ubisoft Forward Sale What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 30% / 60% Double Discount Sale WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale XCOM 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 35% / 75% Double Discount Sale Yoku’s Island Express Xbox Game Pass 35% / 70% Double Discount Sale Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 25% / 50% Double Discount Sale Zenith Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Age of Booty
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Crystal Defenders
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Dark Void
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Flock!
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Double Discount Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 10
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MEGA MAN 9
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Street Fighter IV
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale