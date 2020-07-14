Xbox games on sale for the week of July 14, 2020

by squallsnake on July 14, 2020
XBOX 360
22
0
previous article
1993 Shenandoah is a Switch shooter 20 years in the making
next article
Slide Stars is a water slide racer with social media personalities
Contents

The Xbox games are on sale through July 20, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
101 Ways To DieXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
11-11 Memories RetoldXbox One X Enhanced40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders BundleXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Aery – Little Bird AdventureXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
AgonyXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!Xbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 PackXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity PackXbox One Game75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One Game60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One Game60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One Game60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary CollectionXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion PackAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the RipperAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk PackAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London PackAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions PackAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends PackAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Assetto CorsaXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Aven ColonyXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Ben 10Xbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Ben 10 and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion BundleXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Black Desert – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced25% / 55%Double Discount Sale
Black Desert – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Black ParadoxXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Blackguards 2Xbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
BlasphemousXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox Game Pass25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
BoggleXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
BombslingerXbox One Game75%DWG
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Carnival GamesXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Castaway ParadiseXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Citadel: Forged With FireXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Cities: Skylines + Surviving MarsXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Citizens of SpaceXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Claire: Extended CutXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
ControlXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Creature in the WellXbox Game Pass35%Spotlight Sale
CrimsonlandXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Spotlight Sale
CryogearXbox One Game20%DWG
DAKAR 18Xbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Darksiders Warmastered EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
DCL-The GameXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Dear Esther: Landmark EditionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Destiny 2: ForsakenAdd-On20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Destiny 2: ShadowkeepAdd-On20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Destiny 2: Upgrade EditionAdd-On17% / 33%Double Discount Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)Xbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0Xbox Game Pass35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Double CrossXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game40% / 85%Double Discount Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game40% / 85%Double Discount Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Drawful 2Xbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of New Riders and Crayola ScootXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPGXbox One Game80%DWG
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Elea – Episode 1Xbox One X Enhanced90%Spotlight Sale
EverspaceXbox Play Anywhere40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
F1 2019Xbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content BundleAdd-On20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced90%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One Game75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One Game75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
FAR CRY 4 OverrunXbox One Game30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced85%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Care PackageAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Deluxe PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One Game30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One Game80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XLAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Knight PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn TrikeAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry Primal Wenja PackAdd-On30%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed PrinceXbox Play Anywhere90%Spotlight Sale
Fibbage: The Hilarious Bluffing Party GameXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Final Fantasy IXXbox Play Anywhere25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox Game Pass25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox Game Pass25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%DWG
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%DWG
Flailing Limbs BundleXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Gems of War – Lapina Avatar PackAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Gems of War – Legendary Starter PackAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
Gems of War – Mini VIP PackAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade PackAdd-On33%Spotlight Sale
Get EvenXbox One Game40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox One Game17% / 35%Double Discount Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One Game25% / 55%Double Discount Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One Game17% / 35%Double Discount Sale
GravelXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Gravel Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
GRIDXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest EditionXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Homefront: The RevolutionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One Game40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
HueXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox Game Pass25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceXbox Game Pass25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter PrologueXbox One X Enhanced30% / 67%Double Discount Sale
Kingdom Hearts IIIXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX –Xbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re MindAdd-On25%DWG
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEOXbox Game Pass25%DWG
Kingdom Two CrownsXbox One X Enhanced20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey RemasteredXbox One Game75%DWG
Little NightmaresXbox One Game w/ Free Trial40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
LivelockXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Manual SamuelXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite SigmaAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Stone Seekers Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite Winter SoldierAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite World Warriors Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: InfiniteXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Avenging Army Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black PantherAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black WidowAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Cosmic Crusaders Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Monster HunterAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Mystic Masters Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
Mega Man 11Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary BundleXbox One Game33%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Legacy CollectionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2Xbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy CollectionXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2Xbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2Xbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy CollectionXbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
Monopoly PlusXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 2Add-On40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World – Additional Gesture Bundle 4Add-On40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
MotoGP 19Xbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
MX Nitro: UnleashedXbox One Game50%DWG
MX vs ATV All OutXbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross VideogameXbox One Game40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
My Hero One’s JusticeXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To BorutoXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogyXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Pack – 16,000 VCAdd-On30%DWG
NBA 2K20Xbox Game Pass33% / 67%Double Discount Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
One Piece World SeekerXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One Game40% / 85%Double Discount Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One Game40% / 85%Double Discount Sale
Onimusha: WarlordsXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One Game50%DWG
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2Xbox One Game50%DWG
Overcooked! 2Xbox Game Pass40%DWG
Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola ScootXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
PawarumiXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Planet AlphaXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Puyo Puyo ChampionsXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
QuiplashXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
RADXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Rad RodgersXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2Xbox Game Pass25% / 55%Double Discount Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%DWG
Resident EvilXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Chris Model”Add-On20%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Jill Model”Add-On20%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced33%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1Add-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil 7 End of ZoeAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2Add-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Costume PackAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
RiskXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – RemasteredXbox One Game33% / 67%Double Discount Sale
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters BundleXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One Game10% / 33%Double Discount Sale
Saints Row: Gat Out Of HellXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Seasons after FallXbox One Game80%DWG
Sephirothic StoriesXbox One Game40%DWG
Shadows: AwakeningXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
ShelteredXbox One Game40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One Game80%DWG
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced17% / 35%Double Discount Sale
Siegecraft CommanderXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Sine Mora EXXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Snake PassXbox Game Pass35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One Game35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
STEEPXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
STEEP and The CrewXbox One Game80%DWG
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On50%DWG
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%DWG
STEEP X Games Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
StriderXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Styx: Shards of DarknessXbox One Game80%DWG
Sudden Strike 4 – European BattlefieldsXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HDXbox One Game20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Super Toy Cars 2Xbox One Game30%DWG
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini GolfXbox Game Pass40%Publisher Sale
Surviving MarsXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox Game Pass40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
Tembo The Badass ElephantXbox One Game w/ Free Trial35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2Xbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
The CrewXbox One Game w/ Free Trial60%DWG
The Crew and Trackmania TurboXbox One Game80%DWG
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One Game70%DWG
The Disney Afternoon CollectionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
The DwarvesXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
The Flame in the FloodXbox One Game35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOURXbox One X Enhanced35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 4Xbox One Game20% / 45%Double Discount Sale
The Outer WorldsXbox Game Pass17% / 35%Double Discount Sale
Thomas Was AloneXbox One Game40% / 85%Double Discount Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint BundleXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One Game50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Tropico 5 – Penultimate EditionXbox One Game30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
Tropico 6Xbox One X Enhanced20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3Xbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!Xbox One Game20% / 40%Double Discount Sale
Valhalla Hills – Definitive EditionXbox One Game25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
VampyrXbox Game Pass75%DWG
VirginiaXbox One Game40% / 80%Double Discount Sale
Vostok Inc.Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions BundleXbox One Game75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions BundleXbox One Game75%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One Game80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold EditionXbox One Game80%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One Game67%Ubisoft Forward Sale
Watch_Dogs Complete EditionXbox One Game70%Ubisoft Forward Sale
WATCH_DOGS Season PassAdd-On50%Ubisoft Forward Sale
What Remains of Edith FinchXbox Game Pass30% / 60%Double Discount Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced35% / 75%Double Discount Sale
Yoku’s Island ExpressXbox Game Pass35% / 70%Double Discount Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced25% / 50%Double Discount Sale
ZenithXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
ŌKAMI HDXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Age of BootyBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Asura’s WrathBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
ConanGames On Demand75%DWG*
Crystal DefendersBackward Compatible50%Double Discount Sale
Dark VoidBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Darksiders IIBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Dead Rising 2: Case WestBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy XIIIBackward Compatible50%Double Discount Sale
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2Backward Compatible50%Double Discount Sale
Final Fight: Double ImpactBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Flock!Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIIIBackward Compatible50%Double Discount Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet Lost ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MEGA MAN 10Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MEGA MAN 9Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
MX vs. ATV SupercrossGames On Demand75%DWG*
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future SoldierBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Double Agent (Xbox 360)Backward Compatible50%Spotlight Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sisters Royale (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
15
 
Demolish & Build (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wond...
9.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Burning Knight (PC)
 
Record of Lodoss War entitled Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PC) Early Access Review
 
Tennis World Tour 2 gets first trailer
 
FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Inexistence Rebirth (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Slide Stars is a water slide racer with social media personalities

by squallsnake on July 14, 2020
Lion Castle revealed Slide Stars, a brand-new and completely unique water slide adventure, in which players will be able to play with their favorite social media stars! Slide Stars will release worldwide this holiday season for PlayStation 4, Xbox One , [...]
12
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of July 14, 2020

by squallsnake on July 14, 2020
The Xbox games are on sale through July 20, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale 11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 40% / 80% Double Discount Sale Adventure Time: Pirates of the [...]
22
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums