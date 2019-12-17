Xbox games on sale for the week of Dec 17, 2019

by squallsnake on December 17, 2019
Xbox 360
26
0
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through December 23, 2019.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#KILLALLZOMBIES*Xbox One Game80%DWG
AborigenusXbox One Game25%Spotlight
ACA NEOGEO Last Resort*Xbox One Game50%DWG
ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown V Special*Xbox One Game50%DWG
ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 99*Xbox One Game50%DWG
Alvastia Chronicles *Xbox Play Anywhere40%DWG
Bundle – Hopiko And Tango FiestaXbox One Game80%Spotlight
Crimson KeepXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Dark Quest 2Xbox One Game50%Spotlight
DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Character: Hayabusa*Add-On100%DWG
DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters + Hayabusa*Xbox One Game100%DWG
Doodle God: Ultimate Edition*Xbox One Game65%DWG
Doughlings: Bundle*Xbox One Game30%DWG
Fortnite: Save the World – Deluxe Founder’s PackXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders PackXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight
Golem Gates*Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Hunting Simulator *Xbox One Game75%DWG
Illusion of L’Phalcia *Xbox Play Anywhere30%DWG
Legend Of The SkyfishXbox One Game40%Spotlight
NeuroVoider*Xbox One Game60%DWG
Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast*Xbox One Game60%DWG
PixARK*Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Runbow*Xbox One Game80%DWG
Solar Shifter EXXbox One Game70%Spotlight
Super Wiloo DemakeXbox One Game30%Spotlight
Surf World Series*Xbox One Game50%DWG
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad OnesXbox One Game75%DWG
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples*Add-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges*Add-On67%DWG
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate*Add-On50%DWG
The Escapists: The Walking Dead*Xbox One Game80%DWG
The Sun And Moon*Xbox One Game75%DWG
Unexplored – Unlocked Edition*Xbox One Game70%DWG
Untitled Goose GameXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG
War Tech Fighters*Xbox One X Enhanced30%DWG
Worms W.M.D*Xbox One Game75%DWG

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Aliens: Colonial MarinesGames On Demand60%DWG
Guardian HeroesBackward Compatible50%DWG
Gunstar HeroesBackward Compatible50%DWG
Jet Set RadioBackward Compatible50%DWG
Phantasy Star IIBackward Compatible50%DWG
