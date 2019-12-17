Xbox games on sale for the week of Dec 17, 2019

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through December 23, 2019.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Aliens: Colonial Marines
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Guardian Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Gunstar Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Jet Set Radio
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Phantasy Star II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
100%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
You might also like
Wreckfest Holiday Update and Modified Monsters Car Pack out now
Celebrate christmas early with Wreckfest’s holiday update as well as the new car pack DLC. You can read our coverage of Wreckfest HERE. The holiday update contains the following additions. Two new free tracks Multiplayer event voting Player-hosted [...]
Clumsy Rush is a party game featuring Hippos
Clumsy Rush is a competitive party game. Move around like a duck, bump each other, steal the crown and have ton of fun together because time spent with friends and family is priceless. Just tap out a beat and move your feet! Left foot, right foot, left [...]
Heavy metal slasher Down to Hell coming to Switch soon
On December 23 this year a new slasher, Down to Hell, is planned for release on Nintendo Switch. Created by Red Dev Studio the game stands out with its dynamic combat system, heavy metal soundtrack and unique stylistics. Earlier the title was released on [...]
Comments