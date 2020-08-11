Xbox games on sale for the week of August 11, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 17, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 50% DWG* 8-Bit Armies Xbox One Game 90% DWG* Animus – Stand Alone Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale Arkane Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Beholder Complete Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Best of 2019 Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight Sale Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Bombfest Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG* Brunch Club Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale Carnival Games Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Cyber Complex Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Dishonored 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Spotlight Sale Dishonored The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Dishonored: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox One Game 55% Spotlight Sale Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Fallout 4: Season Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight Sale Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 67% Spotlight Sale Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 70% Spotlight Sale Genesis Alpha One Xbox One Game 75% DWG* GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* HoPiKo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight Sale KAMIKO Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Metro Exodus Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale Monochrome Order Xbox One Game 40% DWG* n Verlore Verstand Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Overwatch Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Riddled Corpses EX Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Sale Super Night Riders Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight Sale Tanky Tanks Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Spotlight Sale The Station Xbox One Game 70% DWG* The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Valfaris & Slain Double Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Spotlight Sale Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Panzer Elite (not available in US)
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stacking
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*