Xbox games on sale for the week of August 11, 2020

by squallsnake on August 11, 2020
XBOX 360
25
0
previous article
Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review
next article
Hack'n Slash Oceanhorn 2 coming to Switch this fall
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 17, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
7 Days to DieXbox One Game50%DWG*
8-Bit ArmiesXbox One Game90%DWG*
Animus – Stand AloneXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale
Arkane Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Beholder Complete EditionXbox One Game80%DWG*
Best of 2019Xbox One Game15%Spotlight Sale
Blacksad: Under the SkinXbox One Game60%DWG*
BombfestXbox One X Enhanced85%DWG*
Brunch ClubXbox One Game10%Spotlight Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One Game75%DWG*
Cyber ComplexXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass70%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored The Complete CollectionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The OutsiderXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Dishonored: Definitive EditionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
DOOMXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
DOOM + Wolfenstein II BundleXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
DOOM Slayers CollectionXbox One Game55%Spotlight Sale
Fallout 4Xbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Expansion PassAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Standard EditionXbox Play Anywhere67%Spotlight Sale
Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate EditionXbox Play Anywhere70%Spotlight Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One Game75%DWG*
GreedFallXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
HoPiKoXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Spotlight Sale
KAMIKOXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest EditionXbox One Game67%DWG*
Knights of Pen and Paper BundleXbox One Game60%DWG*
Metro ExodusXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Monochrome OrderXbox One Game40%DWG*
n Verlore VerstandXbox One Game70%DWG*
Outbreak: The Nightmare ChroniclesXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: The Nightmare CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
PreyXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Prey + Dishonored 2 BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Revenant DogmaXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Riddled Corpses EXXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. BundleXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Super Night RidersXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Tanky TanksXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
The StationXbox One Game70%DWG*
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Valfaris & Slain Double PackXbox One Game50%DWG*
Whispering WillowsXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein: Alt History CollectionXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein: The New OrderXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-PackXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Avatar: TLA: TBEGames On Demand75%DWG*
DarksidersBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%Spotlight Sale
Fallout: New VegasBackward Compatible70%Spotlight Sale
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Panzer Elite (not available in US)Backward Compatible80%DWG*
RAGEBackward Compatible70%Spotlight Sale
StackingBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Thunder WolvesArcade75%DWG*
Zombie Driver HDArcade75%DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One
discountNewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Escape from Tethys (Xbox One) Review
8.0
15
 
Steam Tactics (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Hamster Bob (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date
 
Infernal Radiation exorcises PC August 10th
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
 
Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date

by squallsnake on August 11, 2020
The perfect way to settle a score is with good old fashioned fisticuffs… and energy beams, swords and undead minions! Merge Games, along with France-based developers Dark Screen Games, are delighted to announce that after a short delay Bounty Battle, the [...]
4
 

Hack’n Slash Oceanhorn 2 coming to Switch this fall

by squallsnake on August 11, 2020
Independent developer Cornfox & Brothers announced that their action fantasy RPG, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, is coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall. Currently available on Apple Arcade, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm has received [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums