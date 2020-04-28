Xbox games on sale for the week of April 28, 2020

by squallsnake on April 28, 2020
XBOX 360
5
0
The following Xbox games are discounted through May 4, 2020. There are tons of stuff this week.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
11-11 Memories RetoldXbox One X Enhanced75%Golden Week Sale
8Floor Strategic CollectionXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
911 OperatorXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUGXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGAXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MANXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Asdivine DiosXbox Play Anywhere40%Golden Week Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the PharaohsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden OnesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive EditionXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Battlefield V Premium Starter PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Battlefield V Starter PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Battlefield V – Chapter 6 Premium Booster PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Beyond EyesXbox One Game80%DWG
Bladestorm: NightmareXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Bloodstained: Curse of the MoonXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACKAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
BRAWLHALLA – COLLECTORS PACKAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies DeluxeXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One Game67%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened EditionXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass EditionXbox One Game20%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One Game65%DWG
Castle Invasion: Throne OutXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Chroma SquadXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles Jewel of the West PackAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles The Savage Frontier PackAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC BundleAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Crash + Spyro Triple Play BundleXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-FueledXbox One Game45%Publisher Sale
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-FueledXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game BundleXbox One X Enhanced45%Publisher Sale
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Publisher Sale
Cuisine Royale – Advanced PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cuisine Royale – Age of Nagual PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cuisine Royale – Eagle Knight PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DAKAR 18Xbox One Game70%DWG
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First SinXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
DARK SOULS III: Ashes of AriandelAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DARK SOULS III: Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DARK SOULS III: The Ringed CityAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Darksiders II Deathinitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street ChapterAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy ChapterAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: Ghost FaceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: The SAW ChapterAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Stranger Things ChapterAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dead Or Alive 6Xbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Golden Week Sale
Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 1Add-On20%Golden Week Sale
DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Season Pass 2Add-On10%Golden Week Sale
Dead RisingXbox One Game70%Golden Week Sale
Dead Rising 2Xbox One Game70%Golden Week Sale
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One Game70%Golden Week Sale
Dead Rising 4Xbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
Dead Rising 4: Frank RisingAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock BundleAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero ColorsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Diablo III: Eternal CollectionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleXbox One Game67%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Golden Week Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball XenoverseXbox One Game85%Golden Week Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season PassXbox One Game85%Golden Week Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Anime Music Pack 1Add-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Anime Music Pack 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super BundleXbox One Game85%Golden Week Sale
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe EditionXbox One Game33%Golden Week Sale
DragonFangZ – The Rose＆Dungeon of TimeXbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Dungeons 3Xbox One Game70%DWG
Dying Light – Cuisine & CargoAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dying Light – The Bozak HordeAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dying Light – Ultimate Survivor BundleAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dying Light: Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 8 EmpiresXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Additional Costume SetAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Additional Scenarios SetAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Additional Weapons SetAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – All Season Passes SetAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 2Add-On40%Add-On Sale
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3Add-On30%Add-On Sale
EARTH’S DAWNXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
eFootball PES 2020 Legend EditionXbox Game Pass25%Golden Week Sale
eFootball PES 2020 Standard EditionXbox Game Pass25%Golden Week Sale
Elite Dangerous: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season PassAdd-On67%DWG
Elite Dangerous: Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Evoland Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 76 Tricentennial Pack UpgradeAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Care PackageAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Deluxe PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Small PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One Game40%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – LargeAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XLAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Knight PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn TrikeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Far Cry Primal Wenja PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s MarkXbox One Game50%DWG
Final Fantasy IXXbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del mundoAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna IquitosAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
FlashbackXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
For Honor Digital Deluxe PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
For Honor Starter PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Gears 5 -Terminator Dark Fate Pack – Sarah Connor and T-800Add-On40%Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – AAPE PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Free-For-All BundleAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 1 BundleAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Terminator Dark Fate pack – Grace and Rev-9Add-On40%Add-On Sale
Get EvenXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 1200 (+100) Ghost CoinsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 2400 (+400) Ghost CoinsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 4800 (+1000) Ghost CoinsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 9600 (+2400) Ghost CoinsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
GIGA WRECKER ALT.Xbox One Game30%Golden Week Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card BundleXbox Game Pass35%DWG
GRID Ultimate Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iXXbox One Game25%Golden Week Sale
Headliner: NoviNewsXbox One Game40%DWG
HITMAN 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Human Fall FlatXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Legends of the BayouAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Impact WinterXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Inside My RadioXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Jagged Alliance: Rage!Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
JUMP FORCE – Characters PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Jump Force – Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass67%Golden Week Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
KAMIKOXbox One Game30%Golden Week Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s LotAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of BastardsAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the AshesAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans CaponAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the PastAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re MindAdd-On20%Golden Week Sale
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEOXbox Game Pass20%Golden Week Sale
Kingdom Two CrownsXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Knight SquadXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One Game85%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death PackAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season PassAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears PackAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
LUMINES REMASTEREDXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Madden NFL 20: Madden Ultimate Team Kickoff PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Madden NFL 20: Madden Ultimate Team Starter PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar UpgradeAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive ExperienceXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Metal Gear SurviveXbox Game Pass60%Golden Week Sale
Metro Exodus Expansion PassAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – Sam’s StoryAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Metro Redux BundleXbox Game Pass70%DWG
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox Game Pass25%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass25%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox Game Pass33%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass33%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%Golden Week Sale
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture PackAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – DLC CollectionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire & IceAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
MoonlighterXbox Game Pass60%Spotlight Sale
Must Dash AmigosXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2Xbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full BurstXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – ROAD TO BORUTO PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm LegacyXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
NARUTO STORM 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja StormXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Pack – 16,000 VCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
NBA 2K20 Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass50%DWG
NecropolisXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market DeliveryAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Need for Speed Payback: All DLC cars bundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Epic Headstart ChestAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Headstart ChestAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Legendary Headstart ChestAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Undermountain Preparedness PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Uprising Lancer PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Nidhogg 2Xbox One Game65%DWG
ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
One Piece: Burning BloodXbox One Game85%Golden Week Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold EditionXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold PackAdd-On50%Golden Week Sale
OvercookedXbox One Game70%DWG
Overcooked!: The Lost MorselAdd-On70%Spotlight Sale
Paranautical ActivityXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Path of Sin: GreedXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Anubis ‘Doggie’ Cruger SPD Shadow Ranger Character UnlockAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One PassAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two PassAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Trey of Triforia – Zeo Gold Character UnlockAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Power Rangers: Eric Myers – Time Force Quantum Ranger Character UnlockAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Project CARS 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Project CARS – Digital EditionXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Project CARS – Game of the Year EditionXbox One Game75%Golden Week Sale
Pure PoolXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Resident EvilXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox Game Pass60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Play Anywhere25%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox Game Pass60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One Game60%Golden Week Sale
Return of the Obra DinnXbox One X Enhanced30%Golden Week Sale
Reverse CrawlXbox One Game67%DWG
Riddled Corpses EXXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Rival MegagunXbox One Game25%Golden Week Sale
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere50%Golden Week Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One Game25%Golden Week Sale
Sally’s LawXbox One Game50%Golden Week Sale
Shadow Fencer TheatreXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Shantae and the Pirate’s CurseXbox One Game75%DWG
Shining Resonance RefrainXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s EditionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s EditionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Sniper Elite 4 Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Snooker Nation ChampionshipXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Spider Solitaire FXbox Play Anywhere30%Golden Week Sale
Spyro Reignited TrilogyXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
STEEP Credits Bronze PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
STEEP Credits Diamond PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
STEEP Credits Gold PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
STEEP Credits Silver PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
STEEP Extreme PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP Winterfest PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP X Games DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP X Games PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
SubaraCityXbox One Game30%Golden Week Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete EditionXbox Game Pass75%Golden Week Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete UpgradeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Dissonance of the NexusAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC1: Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional CostumesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Tekken 7 – Ultimate EditionXbox Game Pass75%Golden Week Sale
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And SeekAdd-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 3: RipplesAdd-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 4: Burning BridgesAdd-On75%DWG
The Council – Episode 5: CheckmateAdd-On75%DWG
The Count LucanorXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
THE CREW 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 28,275 CurrencyAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 6,000 CurrencyAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
The Long ReachXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance FloorXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Bowling Night StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Laundry Day StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – URBN Gear PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Thief – The Bank HeistAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Jump Start PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Prime Titan BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Last StandAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division SurvivalAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division UndergroundAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Train Sim World: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’Add-On20%Add-On Sale
Train Sim World: Canadian National Oakville SubdivisionAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Train Sim World: East CoastwayAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Train Sim World: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San JoseAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – HagenAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4Xbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Valkyria RevolutionXbox One Game67%Golden Week Sale
WandersongXbox Game Pass25%DWG
War Thunder – Bostwick’s P-47M-1-RE Thunderbolt PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – EC-665 Tiger HAP PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Kiyoshimo PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – P40 ‘Leoncello’ PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Tomahawk PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Warface – Handgun PackAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Warface – Mars Conqueror’s EditionAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Warface – Mars Explorer’s EditionAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Warface – Nuclear PackAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Warface – Yellow Emperor EditionAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Warhammer Quest 2: The End TimesXbox One Game25%DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
WATCH_DOGS Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Wired Twin-Stick BundleXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced50%Golden Week Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Backwoods Bangers Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Modified Monsters Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Rusty Rats Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 AcceleratorAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the NightAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland WanderersAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Alien HuntersAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Anarchy’s ChildrenAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXbox One Game75%Add-On Sale
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM: 2: Shen’s Last GiftAdd-On50%Add-On Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Bioshock 2 – MinervaAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Golden Week Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Golden Week Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Castlevania: Symphony of the NightBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
CatherineBackward Compatible75%Golden Week Sale
Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio TangramBackward Compatible67%Golden Week Sale
Dead Space 2 – SeveredAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Dragon Age: Origins – Leliana’s SongAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Dragon Age: Origins – Witch HuntAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Fallout New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay TonyAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
GTA IV: The Lost and DamnedAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Kasumi – Stolen MemoryAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
L.A. Noire Rockstar Pass*Add-On50%DWG
Lair of the Shadow BrokerAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 2 – OverlordAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 2: ArrivalAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: CitadelAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: From AshesAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: LeviathanAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: OmegaAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass*Add-On50%DWG
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceBackward Compatible75%Golden Week Sale
Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3Backward Compatible75%Golden Week Sale
Oblivion – Knights of the NineAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Oblivion – Shivering IslesAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Panzer Dragoon OrtaBackward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Persona 4 ArenaBackward Compatible60%Golden Week Sale
Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Star Wars Pinball*Add-On60%DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force*Add-On60%DWG
Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within*Add-On60%DWG
Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack*Add-On50%DWG
Virtua Fighter 2Backward Compatible50%Golden Week Sale
Virtua Fighter 5 Final ShowdownBackward Compatible67%Golden Week Sale
