Xbox games on sale for the week of April 21, 2020

Here is a list of all the Xbox games on sale this week. Sales are active through April 27, 2020.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale 2URVIVE Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% DWG American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Back in 1995 Xbox One Game 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Blair Witch Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG Bloody Zombies Xbox One Game 55% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Chasm Xbox One Game 50% DWG Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Coffee Crisis Xbox One Game 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Crimsonland Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% DWG Darkwood Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Dead Age Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Dead Effect 2 Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Dead End Job Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Decay Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Deep Ones Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale DEMON’S TILT Xbox Game Pass 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Xbox One Version) Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Ellen – The Game Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale EVERSPACE Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight EVERSPACE – Encounters Add-On 60% Spotlight F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG Flipping Death Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Goat Simulator Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Goat Simulator: The GOATY Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Hell Warders Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Hollow Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary Add-On 40% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content Add-On 60% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection Add-On 20% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park Add-On 30% Spotlight Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu Add-On 45% Spotlight Just Ignore Them Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Kholat Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Killing Floor 2 – Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate Key Add-On 50% Spotlight Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection Add-On 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack Add-On 50% DWG Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Oxenfree Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Paper Dolls Original Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG Perception Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50% DWG Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Add-On 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack Add-On 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Plague Road Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Pool Nation Snooker Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG Rememoried Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Rise of Insanity Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Selma and the Wisp X Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest Xbox One Game 75% DWG Sheltered Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One Game 50% DWG Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG Sylvio Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Tactics V: Obsidian Brigade Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight The Blackout Club Xbox One Game 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale They Are Billions Xbox One Game 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Undead Horde Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG Vaccine Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One Game 60% DWG Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG Welcome To Hanwell Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Wizard of Legend Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG Worse Than Death Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Zombie Party Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed: Episode 1*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG