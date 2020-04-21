Xbox games on sale for the week of April 21, 2020

by squallsnake on April 21, 2020
XBOX 360
26
0
Contents

Here is a list of all the Xbox games on sale this week. Sales are active through April 27, 2020.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
101 Ways To DieXbox One Game40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
2URVIVEXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
7 Days to DieXbox One Game40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Adam’s Venture: OriginsXbox One Game90%Spotlight
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundleXbox One Game80%DWG
American FugitiveXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One Game60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Back in 1995Xbox One Game33%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Blackwood CrossingXbox One Game40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Blair WitchXbox Game Pass40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team PackXbox One Game50%DWG
Bloody ZombiesXbox One Game55%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass EditionXbox One Game20%DWG
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG
Caretaker GameXbox One X Enhanced35%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
ChasmXbox One Game50%DWG
Chess UltraXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight
Children Of MortaXbox Game Pass33%Spotlight
Claire: Extended CutXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Coffee CrisisXbox One Game90%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Cold SilenceXbox Play Anywhere50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
CrimsonlandXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and DeathXbox One Game80%DWG
DarkwoodXbox One Game40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
de Blob 2Xbox One Game75%DWG
Dead AgeXbox One Game70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead Effect 2Xbox One Game60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dead End JobXbox One Game30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
DecayXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Deep OnesXbox One X Enhanced60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
DEMON’S TILTXbox Game Pass30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Don’t Knock TwiceXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Xbox One Version)Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Ellen – The GameXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
EVERSPACEXbox Game Pass80%Spotlight
EVERSPACE – EncountersAdd-On60%Spotlight
F1 2019Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & ProstXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Flipping DeathXbox One Game70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINAXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Friday The 13th: The GameXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or KillXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 BundleXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Goat SimulatorXbox Game Pass80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Goat Simulator: The GOATYXbox Game Pass80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
GRIP Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG
Guns, Gore and CannoliXbox One Game60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2Xbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Haunted Halloween ’86Xbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Hell WardersXbox One Game w/ Free Trial25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
HollowXbox One Game90%Spotlight
Home Sweet HomeXbox One Game30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ BundleXbox One Game85%DWG
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after FallXbox One Game75%DWG
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3Xbox One Game75%DWG
Iron CrypticleXbox One Game70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Jurassic World EvolutionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s SanctuaryAdd-On40%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe ContentAdd-On60%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur CollectionXbox One Game25%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion CollectionXbox One Game30%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin CollectionAdd-On20%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic ParkAdd-On30%Spotlight
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr WuAdd-On45%Spotlight
Just Ignore ThemXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Keep Talking and Nobody ExplodesXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
KholatXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Grim Treatments Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight
Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate KeyAdd-On50%Spotlight
Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight
Layers of FearXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Layers of Fear + >observer_ BundleXbox One Game60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Monster Hunter World: IceborneXbox Game Pass25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master EditionXbox Game Pass33%Spotlight
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass33%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture PackAdd-On15%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – DLC CollectionAdd-On25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance SetAdd-On25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance SetAdd-On25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor SetAdd-On25%Spotlight
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor SetAdd-On25%Spotlight
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC PackAdd-On50%DWG
Moto Racer 4Xbox One Game70%Spotlight
NiffelheimXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
OutbreakXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Outbreak BundleXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Outbreak: EpidemicXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Outlast 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Outlast: Bundle of TerrorXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
OxenfreeXbox Game Pass50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Paper Dolls OriginalXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Pato BoxXbox Play Anywhere60%DWG
PerceptionXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Persian Nights: Sands of WondersXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. PinballAdd-On50%DWG
Pinball FX3 – The Walking DeadAdd-On50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters PackAdd-On30%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Plague RoadXbox One Game w/ Free Trial80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Please, Don’t Touch AnythingXbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight
Pool Nation Snooker BundleXbox One Game60%DWG
RememoriedXbox One Game75%Spotlight
Remothered: Tormented FathersXbox One X Enhanced65%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Rise of InsanityXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child (Xbox One Version)Xbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Selma and the Wisp XXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Shalnor Legends: Sacred LandsXbox One Game90%Spotlight
Shantae: Pirate Queen’s QuestXbox One Game75%DWG
ShelteredXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Slain: Back from HellXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s CutXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Slender: The ArrivalXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Sniper Ghost Warrior ContractsXbox One Game50%DWG
Solo: Islands of the HeartXbox One Game50%Spotlight
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG
SylvioXbox One Game75%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Tactics V: Obsidian BrigadeXbox One Game30%Spotlight
The Blackout ClubXbox One Game35%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Church in the DarknessXbox One X Enhanced50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 3Xbox Game Pass50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
They Are BillionsXbox One Game25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Undead HordeXbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG
VaccineXbox One Game60%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Vambrace: Cold SoulXbox Game Pass40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Vosaria: Lair of the ForgottenXbox One Game90%Spotlight
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2Xbox One Game75%DWG
Warhammer: ChaosbaneXbox One Game60%DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus EditionXbox One Game60%DWG
Welcome To HanwellXbox One Game40%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Whispering WillowsXbox One Game70%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
White Noise 2Xbox One Game50%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Wizard of LegendXbox Game Pass50%DWG
Worse Than DeathXbox One X Enhanced25%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Xenon Valkyrie+Xbox One Game80%Spotlight
Yesterday OriginsXbox One Game70%Spotlight
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic PackAdd-On20%Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox One Game20%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe EditionXbox One Game20%Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One Game20%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie PartyXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Zombie VikingsXbox One Game80%Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alien Breed 2: Assault*Arcade75%DWG
Alien Breed 3: Descent*Arcade75%DWG
Alien Breed: Episode 1*Arcade75%DWG
