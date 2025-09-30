X-Out Resurfaced now available on GOG

The legendary shoot ‘em up returns! X-Out Resurfaced, the remastered edition of the classic underwater sci-fi shooter, is now available on GOG.com. Fans of retro action and newcomers alike can dive back into the depths, battling relentless enemies in a stunningly reimagined experience. To celebrate the launch, the game is featured in several promotions, giving players the chance to secure it at an attractive price for a limited time.

A Classic Reborn

X-Out Resurfaced brings back the thrilling gameplay of the original 1990 hit, faithfully restored and enhanced for modern systems. The game challenges players to pilot their vessel through waves of alien sea creatures, massive bosses, and treacherous environments, all while managing limited resources and strategic upgrades.

Fully Feature loaded

Graphical overhaul: Feast your eyes on faithfully transported sprite work as well as completely new particle and lighting effects!

New Cover Art: As a tribute to the artist of the iconic cover of the original version, the late Celal Kandemiroglu, we’ve worked with his brother and co-creator Ogan Kandemiroglu.

Stunning synth soundtrack completely remixed, greatly enhanced and extended by composer legend Chris Hülsbeck. In addition, the original soundtracks of the C64 and Amiga versions are included, too!

Pick our pre-configured load-outs or build your fleet and ships from scratch in the modernized and improved shop system!

All-new 2-player couch co-op dive! (Steam Remote Play supported!)

All-new Mirror Mode! Get your perspective flipped!

Multiple Editions for Everyone

To celebrate the launch on GOG.com the game is available with a 25% discount and additional promotions on all other platforms live at PlayStation Store, Nintendo eStore and Xbox Game Store. In addition, the are still some Special Editions left exclusively on ININGAMES.COM.