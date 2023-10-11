Worldless gets a release date

In Thunderful and Coatsink’s mission to find the best talent across the globe, they have discovered Barcelona-based developer Noname Studios and are working with them to bring Worldless to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch on November 21st. Based in Barcelona, Noname Studios was founded by Business and Production Director David Sanchez, Creative and Animation Director Joel Roset and Technical Director Carlos Moreno. The studio was born with the intention of connecting with players via visually impactful titles that introduce a twist on classical game mechanics.

Noname Studios has been 100% remote since its foundation and aims to prove that remote, well structured teams can build amazing experiences. Currently composed of seven people, including the original 3 founders, Noname Studio’s goal is to create a cultural and gender diverse studio where people can express themselves and contribute to creating extraordinary games while also maintaining an appropriate work-life balance.



“When we met Noname Studio, we discovered a team with a passion for creating games with an artistic flair, underpinned by familiar game mechanics with an innovative twist,” said Coatsink COO, Eddie Beardsmore. “We were impressed by their vision and the abstract beauty of Worldless – it’s the embodiment of the kind of games they want to create and we’re delighted to be working with them to bring their artistic vision to the world.”

Wordless is a stylised 2D adventure platformer that delivers a mix of metroidvania, platforming, turn-based action combat and RPG-style upgrades, all on show in the release date trailer. Worldless’ combat requires the strategy typically associated with turn-based systems, but adds a touch of real-time action thanks to timing-based elements that you need to master to be successful when defending and combining attacks. An intricate skill tree adds new layers to combat encounters, as well as opening up new avenues for you to explore as you jump, glide and dash your way through the game’s world.



Bask in an atmospheric, unforgettable setting with an inspiring score and connect to the deeper meanings of Worldless. Explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them as you absorb enemies and upgrade to consistently see new possibilities unfurl before you.



“Seeing the response to Worldless from showcases like Microsoft’s ID@Xbox event in July, to events like Gamescom, has been fantastic and I hope this is just the start of our journey helping to fly the flag for the Spanish development community” said Worldless developer David Sanchez. “We’re excited to finally bring the game to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch on November 21st.”