Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
XBOX One
5
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of August 10, 2021
next article
Infinity, an incomplete Gameboy Color game from 1999, is looking to get finished through Kickstarter
Within the Blade
Contents
Item Reviewed

Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

The fast movement speed can make you feel like a badass ninja
The 16-bit pixel art is well done
Level-based progression is a nice way to handle the game in bite sized chunks

Negatives

Crafting and item collecting is complicated, doesn’t make much sense, and the game doesn’t inform the player about this important mechanic
The high speed of movement makes it easy to jump/fall to your doom
No option to turn off rumble

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A 16-bit ninja simulator that takes one step forward then an immediate one step back to keep gameplay playable but hindered with annoyances.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Within the Blade has the foundation of a solid stealth/action ninja adventure, the 16-bit visuals are nicely detailed, and each stage can be completed in just a few minutes, ensuring fast gameplay. Unfortunately, several small issues damper the entire experience which is a mega bummer because I really wanted to sink my teeth into being a stealthy ninja. 

The speed of Within the Blade is both this game’s biggest blessing and curse. It is refreshing being able to plow through a stage with haste, only stopping if you want to carefully plan an attack or leap.  Simply moving back and forth feels like being a 2D ninja and leaping over ledges with wall jumps instantly makes you a badass.  On the other hand, the speed can wind up being your biggest foe as it is easy to jump off ledges, land on spikes, and simply fall off the edge when performing a 3-hit combo.  The unruly control is exciting but also a detriment if not controlled with the most skilled hands. Good luck trying to zip around using the grapple hook too. Again, super cool but very difficult to control with any sort of accuracy and watch out for some blind jumps.

There are also tons of items to collect and craft but the game never explains how or why you need/want to do this.  The crafting screen is confusing at best and even if you make something, there is no description as to what the item actually does.  For example, I placed some circle things in my inventory, used the item button, and threw one on the ground. Not knowing what I just did, I walked over it only to kill myself with an explosion.  It was land mine of some kind and had no clue.  The inventory screen is composed of a 14×6 grid which means there are over 80 items to collect/craft, all without any explanation as to what they are and what they do.  The high inventory number is impressive but it doesn’t mean anything if nothing makes sense.

Each stage can reward the player with extra monetary incentives for completing optional objectives. Examples include objectives like not being seen, completing X amount of executions, killing all enemies, etc.  Since enemy placement is random, it is often difficult to complete these objectives. Properly preparing for each mission is also difficult and I actually ran into a game breaking bug. I encountered a boss with only a sliver of durability left in my sword.  On the first strike, my sword will break, leaving me to fight with my bare hands, a form of attack that does little damage with limited reach. This boss, with his large HP bar and fast moveset, is basically impossible to defeat bare handed.  There is no option to return to the village and restock either, leaving me stuck without a way to move forward unless I take the time to truly master unarmed combat against a difficult boss. The only way to remedy this is to start a new save file, which I had no will to do. 

I really wanted to like Within the Blade and had high hopes. The trailer makes this game look so awesome! But actually playing it is a different story. If you have patience, there is a lot to like. If you get easily frustrated, be weary of Seppuku.

Also available on Switch and PS4/PS5.

Not As Good As: the trailer seems

Better Than: Tenchu DS

Wait For It: the upcoming TMNT beat’em up  

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
ActionFeaturedPlatformerRatalaika GamesReviewXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
5
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
 
Inbento (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Critadel
Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here
 
Aragami 2
Aragami 2 story trailer here
 
Ezaron Defense
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
View All
Latest News
      
 
Critadel

Nicalis announces new 2D action platformer Critadel for PC and Switch – trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
Nicalis announced that Critadel, a new 2D action game from developer Pixelian Studio, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store in the 4th quarter of 2021. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump [...]
4
 
Aragami 2

Aragami 2 story trailer here

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
During today’s ID@Xbox, Lince Works revealed a brand new Aragami 2 story trailer that introduces the main protagonist and pulls players into the intense conflict that sets the stage for this ambitious sequel. Aragami 2 will launch on September 17th, 2021 [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums