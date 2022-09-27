Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

A gorgeous adventure game which feels like ‘Stray meets Ratatouille’, The Spirit and the Mouse is a story of a little hero with a giant heart. You’ll play as Lila, a mouse living in a French village, who unwittingly becomes zapped by a strange contraption which bestows amazing electrical abilities on her.

Exploring the world of Sainte-et-Claire from a rodents’ eye view, Lila will need to use her new-found powers to help bring harmony and assistance to the quaint village and its inhabitants.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a compelling and wholesome adventure for anyone who wants to view the world from a new perspective, and discover that even the smallest hero can bring about the biggest changes.