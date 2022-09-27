Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 27, 2022
PC
1
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Kuru Kuru Kururin
The Spirit and the Mouse
Contents

A gorgeous adventure game which feels like ‘Stray meets Ratatouille’, The Spirit and the Mouse is a story of a little hero with a giant heart. You’ll play as Lila, a mouse living in a French village, who unwittingly becomes zapped by a strange contraption which bestows amazing electrical abilities on her.

Exploring the world of Sainte-et-Claire from a rodents’ eye view, Lila will need to use her new-found powers to help bring harmony and assistance to the quaint village and its inhabitants.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a compelling and wholesome adventure for anyone who wants to view the world from a new perspective, and discover that even the smallest hero can bring about the biggest changes.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Switch
NewsPCSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Railbound (PC) Review
7.5
10
 
Catmaze (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.5
 
Blood Waves (XSX) Review with stream
3.0
Platforms
 
The Spirit and the Mouse
Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC
 
Railbound (PC) Review
 
CARL
C.A.R.L. is a new retro-style platformer coming soon
 
The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia
Dark Souls meets Stanley Parable with The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator now available on PC, consoles 2023
View All
Latest News
      
 
The Spirit and the Mouse

Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on September 27, 2022
A gorgeous adventure game which feels like ‘Stray meets Ratatouille’, The Spirit and the Mouse is a story of a little hero with a giant heart. You’ll play as Lila, a mouse living in a French village, who unwittingly becomes zapped by a [...]
1
 
Casual Challenge Players Club

Casual Challenge Players’ Club is a new pool game with unique rules

by SquallSnake on September 23, 2022
Are you ready for a challenge? You’ve been given a chance to join a club of the country’s most prestigious and skilled pool players, but even with an invitation, the trials you’ll face for membership won’t be easy. Most candidates fail. Let cute anime [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums