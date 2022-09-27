Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC

A gorgeous adventure game which feels like ‘Stray meets Ratatouille’, The Spirit and the Mouse is a story of a little hero with a giant heart. You’ll play as Lila, a mouse living in a French village, who unwittingly becomes zapped by a strange contraption which bestows amazing electrical abilities on her.
Exploring the world of Sainte-et-Claire from a rodents’ eye view, Lila will need to use her new-found powers to help bring harmony and assistance to the quaint village and its inhabitants.
The Spirit and the Mouse is a compelling and wholesome adventure for anyone who wants to view the world from a new perspective, and discover that even the smallest hero can bring about the biggest changes.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Casual Challenge Players’ Club is a new pool game with unique rules
Are you ready for a challenge? You’ve been given a chance to join a club of the country’s most prestigious and skilled pool players, but even with an invitation, the trials you’ll face for membership won’t be easy. Most candidates fail. Let cute anime [...]
Car Mechanic Pinball now available on Switch
Car Mechanic Pinball in now available on Nintendo Switch for $4.99/€4.99! Welcome to Car Mechanic Pinball – repair and pimp up cars for your clients! The more money you earn by flipping cars, the more you can invest back in your workshop to improve it. [...]
C.A.R.L. is a new retro-style platformer coming soon
Created by Andrew Kenady, C.A.R.L. (Computer Automated Resource Locator) blends classic platformer action with quirky RPG and story elements for a lively quest across tech. Get in the shiny metal shoes of C.A.R.L. – a small but daring automaton lost [...]
Comments