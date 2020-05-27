We Were Here Together coming to Xbox One in June

by squallsnake on May 27, 2020
XBOX One
3
0
previous article
Jump King coming to Switch, X1, and PS4 in June
Contents

We Were Here Together will launch on Xbox One June 5, 2020.

The co-op adventure game is all about escaping Castle Rock set in the Artics, yet this time expect more on the story, more puzzles, new environments, longer gameplay.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX One
NewsWe Were Here TogetherXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Cannibal Cuisine (Switch) Review
3.5
24
 
SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Robot Squad Simulator X (Xbox One) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine coming soon to Steam Early Access, X1 later
 
PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content
 
Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

We Were Here Together coming to Xbox One in June

by squallsnake on May 27, 2020
We Were Here Together will launch on Xbox One June 5, 2020. The co-op adventure game is all about escaping Castle Rock set in the Artics, yet this time expect more on the story, more puzzles, new environments, longer gameplay.
3
 

Jump King coming to Switch, X1, and PS4 in June

by squallsnake on May 27, 2020
UKIYO Publishing and independent game developer Nexile are thrilled to announce that their comically punishing platformer Jump King is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 9th.  Jump King is a tough as nails “tactical leaping [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums