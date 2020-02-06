Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The content update for the strategy game, Wargroove, is available to download for free right now.

Co-op Campaign!

Designed with co-op play in mind, this expansion adds a new story campaign that introduces the new playable Outlaw faction.

After an unexpected kidnapping and some severe ransom demands, your group of rogues have no choice but to perform the biggest heist that Aurania has ever seen…

But do you have the strategic chops to get the job done?

New Commanders join the Battle!

Meet 3 new roguish Commanders, each with unique ‘groove’ abilities – the mighty Wulfar, troublemaker twins Errol and Orla, as well as the maleficent Vesper.

Thieves & Riflemen!

Life as a rogue isn’t always easy, but at least you’ll have two new units at your command! Take tactical advantage of these new recruits, sending forth your Thief to ransack enemy gold and carefully positioning your Rifleman to take out enemy troops.

& Lots More!

There’s so much more to explore in this free update, from new Arcade missions to competitive online Quick Play maps.

If you’re feeling creative, we’ve now added a super hot new Volcano map theme as well as other additions to the custom Map, Campaign and Cutscene Editor tools – Unit Modifiers, Metalocations, Gizmos, Counters and more.

There’s also now Public and Private Multiplayer Lobbies to make online matchmaking a piece of cake, and you can even now play custom maps online!