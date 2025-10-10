Verho – Curse of Faces looks like Skyrim or Dark Souls but with PS1 visuals

Polish studio Kasur Games and CobraTekku Games will release the dark fantasy RPG Verho – Curse of Faces on November 10, 2025. In the world of this gloomy RPG, masks are the only salvation from a deadly curse. This atmospheric adventure full of combat and exploration will be available on Steam for PC at a price of £16.99/€19.99/$19.99. Additionally, a playable demo of Verho – Curse of Faces is currently available during Steam Next Fest.

In Verho – Curse of Faces, players take on the role of an unnamed protagonist in the abandoned and desolate world of Yariv. Revealing one’s face means instant death, so masks have become a symbol of safety. Players can choose from a variety of masks, each offering different classes and play styles. In Yariv, players set out to uncover the secrets of the accursed land, with merciless battles, hidden paths, and a sinister atmosphere.

Key Features