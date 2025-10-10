Verho – Curse of Faces looks like Skyrim or Dark Souls but with PS1 visuals

News PC
0 91 Views
Verho – Curse of Faces

Polish studio Kasur Games and CobraTekku Games will release the dark fantasy RPG Verho – Curse of Faces on November 10, 2025. In the world of this gloomy RPG, masks are the only salvation from a deadly curse. This atmospheric adventure full of combat and exploration will be available on Steam for PC at a price of £16.99/€19.99/$19.99. Additionally, a playable demo of Verho – Curse of Faces is currently available during Steam Next Fest.

In Verho – Curse of Faces, players take on the role of an unnamed protagonist in the abandoned and desolate world of Yariv. Revealing one’s face means instant death, so masks have become a symbol of safety. Players can choose from a variety of masks, each offering different classes and play styles. In Yariv, players set out to uncover the secrets of the accursed land, with merciless battles, hidden paths, and a sinister atmosphere.

Key Features

  • Mysterious masks and an ominous curse – In a world where showing one’s face leads to certain death, the residents are forced to hide behind unique masks. The protagonist sets off for the land of Yariv to uncover the origins of the deadly curse.
  • A sinister world and its inhabitants – In addition to the story of the curse, Yariv is full of NPCs who carry their unique circumstances and traumas. Behind a large number of characters lie further quests, mysterious challenges, and unique personalities.
  • Build variety, melee fighters, and magical abilities Verho – Curse of Faces offers a wide range of weapons, abilities, and spells that completely alter the gameplay. Players will experience combat in a brand new and unique way with every new playthrough.
  • Dark Fantasy RPG in the spirit of King’s Field – Verho – Curse of Faces celebrates the dark fantasy RPG genre established by icons such as King’s Field. With authentic PS1-era retro graphics, Verho – Curse of Faces offers players neo-retro charm that appeals not only to children of the 90s.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Kotenok

Platformer Kotenok coming to consoles by EastAsiaSoft

Oct 10, 2025 115 Views
Dreams of Another

Dreams of Another available now on Playstation and Steam

Oct 10, 2025 116 Views
Sektori

Techno twin-stick shooter Sektori coming November 2025

Oct 8, 2025 187 Views
Unfair Rampage Knightfall

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall is a new procedurally generated 2.5D platformer coming to Switch and PC

Oct 8, 2025 142 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums