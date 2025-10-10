Verho – Curse of Faces looks like Skyrim or Dark Souls but with PS1 visuals

Polish studio Kasur Games and CobraTekku Games will release the dark fantasy RPG Verho – Curse of Faces on November 10, 2025. In the world of this gloomy RPG, masks are the only salvation from a deadly curse. This atmospheric adventure full of combat and exploration will be available on Steam for PC at a price of £16.99/€19.99/$19.99. Additionally, a playable demo of Verho – Curse of Faces is currently available during Steam Next Fest.
In Verho – Curse of Faces, players take on the role of an unnamed protagonist in the abandoned and desolate world of Yariv. Revealing one’s face means instant death, so masks have become a symbol of safety. Players can choose from a variety of masks, each offering different classes and play styles. In Yariv, players set out to uncover the secrets of the accursed land, with merciless battles, hidden paths, and a sinister atmosphere.
Key Features
- Mysterious masks and an ominous curse – In a world where showing one’s face leads to certain death, the residents are forced to hide behind unique masks. The protagonist sets off for the land of Yariv to uncover the origins of the deadly curse.
- A sinister world and its inhabitants – In addition to the story of the curse, Yariv is full of NPCs who carry their unique circumstances and traumas. Behind a large number of characters lie further quests, mysterious challenges, and unique personalities.
- Build variety, melee fighters, and magical abilities – Verho – Curse of Faces offers a wide range of weapons, abilities, and spells that completely alter the gameplay. Players will experience combat in a brand new and unique way with every new playthrough.
- Dark Fantasy RPG in the spirit of King’s Field – Verho – Curse of Faces celebrates the dark fantasy RPG genre established by icons such as King’s Field. With authentic PS1-era retro graphics, Verho – Curse of Faces offers players neo-retro charm that appeals not only to children of the 90s.
