Unfair Rampage: Knightfall is a new procedurally generated 2.5D platformer coming to Switch and PC

RedDeer.Games will soon throw players into the midst of blistering speed, endless bullets, and total destruction! Unfair Rampage: Knightfall, a procedurally generated 2.5D platformer from solo developer Imphenzia, will ignite fans of retro combat and dizzying action on October 23 on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

It’s time to put on the shining armor and prove who truly rules the battlefield!

Set in a vivid world and inspired by the Middle Ages, Unfair Rampage: Knightfall will test players’ reflexes and skills in every minute of chaotic combat packed with dashes, double-jumps, and spectacular finishers.

The world will look different with each playthrough, thanks to procedural level generation, making every game feel like a fresh, new adventure. Combat is ruthless – there are definitely no breaks in Unfair Rampage! But restarts never mean starting from scratch and the next, exciting boss fight is just around the corner!

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 23. The game has a playable demo on Steam.