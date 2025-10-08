Unfair Rampage: Knightfall is a new procedurally generated 2.5D platformer coming to Switch and PC

News PC Switch
0 64 Views
Unfair Rampage Knightfall

RedDeer.Games will soon throw players into the midst of blistering speed, endless bullets, and total destruction! Unfair Rampage: Knightfall, a procedurally generated 2.5D platformer from solo developer Imphenzia, will ignite fans of retro combat and dizzying action on October 23 on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

It’s time to put on the shining armor and prove who truly rules the battlefield!

Set in a vivid world and inspired by the Middle Ages, Unfair Rampage: Knightfall will test players’ reflexes and skills in every minute of chaotic combat packed with dashes, double-jumps, and spectacular finishers.

The world will look different with each playthrough, thanks to procedural level generation, making every game feel like a fresh, new adventure. Combat is ruthless – there are definitely no breaks in Unfair Rampage! But restarts never mean starting from scratch and the next, exciting boss fight is just around the corner!

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 23. The game has a playable demo on Steam.

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Sektori

Techno twin-stick shooter Sektori coming November 2025

Oct 8, 2025 77 Views
The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit (PC) Review

Oct 8, 2025 77 Views
Silver Bullet

Silver Bullet by Flynn’s Arcade looks like another retro banger

Oct 4, 2025 279 Views
Nuclear Gladiators 3000

Roguelite Nuclear Gladiator 3000 gets release date and demo

Oct 2, 2025 425 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums