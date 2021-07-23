Unconventional naval combat simulator Waves of Steel swims onto Steam

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Waves of Steel – an extremely unconventional naval combat simulator – is now available on Steam.



Face off against humongous enemy fleets in a story-driven, edge-of-your-seat single-player campaign that transcends time and space. Alternate-history WW2 goes off the rails in a big way, with historical ships facing down fever-dream superweapons armed with lasers, lightning guns, and other science-fiction staples.

This is a fast and accessible naval combat simulator. Across the game’s single-player campaign, your lone ship will need to take on hundreds of enemy ships, planes, and submarines – along with colossal superweapons like a flying battleship and a gun made out of a volcano (!)



Between missions, use the parts you’ve scavenged to customize your vessel in a flexible yet straightforward ship designer. You’ll need all the firepower you can muster to take on the enemy and find the source of their power.

“Back in 2006, Warship Gunner 2 came out for the PlayStation 2. It was a ton of fun, and I wanted to play more games like it. Too bad it was the last game in its genre. I waited years for someone to continue its legacy but I’ve finally run out of patience … so I’m doing it myself!”

Features:

Extensive single-player campaign broken up into small pick-up-and-play missions.

Powerful ship designer that allows you to freely place parts on your ship’s deck – along with customizable flags, paint jobs, and decals. Build your own destroyer, cruiser or battleship!

Dozens of playable ships based on historical designs.

Hundreds of ship parts with distinct art and capabilities. Use naval artillery, anti-aircraft guns, missile launchers, and more advanced weaponry like railguns and lasers to take down the enemy.

Story-motivated missions with a small cast of heroes and villains. Circumnavigate the globe in your fight against tyranny!

Waves of Steel is now available on Steam Early Access for $9.89 – a 34% discount. On July 28, the game will return to its retail price of $14.99. An OST bundle is also available for a discounted price of $17.89 (28% off retail).