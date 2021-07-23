Unconventional naval combat simulator Waves of Steel swims onto Steam

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 23, 2021
PC
8
0
Waves of Steel
Contents

Waves of Steel – an extremely unconventional naval combat simulator – is now available on Steam.

Face off against humongous enemy fleets in a story-driven, edge-of-your-seat single-player campaign that transcends time and space. Alternate-history WW2 goes off the rails in a big way, with historical ships facing down fever-dream superweapons armed with lasers, lightning guns, and other science-fiction staples.

This is a fast and accessible naval combat simulator. Across the game’s single-player campaign, your lone ship will need to take on hundreds of enemy ships, planes, and submarines – along with colossal superweapons like a flying battleship and a gun made out of a volcano (!)

Between missions, use the parts you’ve scavenged to customize your vessel in a flexible yet straightforward ship designer. You’ll need all the firepower you can muster to take on the enemy and find the source of their power.

“Back in 2006, Warship Gunner 2 came out for the PlayStation 2. It was a ton of fun, and I wanted to play more games like it. Too bad it was the last game in its genre. I waited years for someone to continue its legacy but I’ve finally run out of patience … so I’m doing it myself!”

Features:

  • Extensive single-player campaign broken up into small pick-up-and-play missions.
  • Powerful ship designer that allows you to freely place parts on your ship’s deck – along with customizable flags, paint jobs, and decals. Build your own destroyer, cruiser or battleship!
  • Dozens of playable ships based on historical designs.
  • Hundreds of ship parts with distinct art and capabilities. Use naval artillery, anti-aircraft guns, missile launchers, and more advanced weaponry like railguns and lasers to take down the enemy.
  • Story-motivated missions with a small cast of heroes and villains. Circumnavigate the globe in your fight against tyranny!

Waves of Steel is now available on Steam Early Access for $9.89 – a 34% discount. On July 28, the game will return to its retail price of $14.99. An OST bundle is also available for a discounted price of $17.89 (28% off retail).

News, PC
NewsPC
,
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Latest News
      
 
