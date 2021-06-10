Twin-stick shooter Trigger Witch gets trailer

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Trigger Witch is a stylized 2D twin-stick action game from the creators of Reverie, set in an odd open world where magic is outdated and firearms are the new way of life. Players assume the role of Colette, a prospective graduate from the Stock, an academy for Witchcraft and Triggery. After a mysterious man invades her realm, events are set in motion that turn Colette’s life upside-down, casting her as the sole heroine with enough firepower to restore peace.

In close partnership with developer Rainbite, Eastasiasoft Limited will publish Trigger Witch for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. In addition to release on digital storefronts, physical editions will also be available for preorder through online retail partner Playasia.

Key features