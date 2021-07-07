Trigger Witch gets July 2021 release date

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Atmospheric meditative quest In Rays Of The Light coming to Xbox Series X/S
next article
Mommy's Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice - trailer here
Trigger Witch
Contents

Top-down action-adventure Trigger Witch is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Wednesday, July 28th, followed by Nintendo Switch on Thursday, July 29th. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are still in development and will launch at a later time.

Trigger Witch will be published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited in close partnership with developer Rainbite. Pricing is set at US$14.99/€14.99, with an additional 10% launch discount available for select platforms and regions. In addition to release on digital storefronts, physical editions will also be available for preorder through online retail partner Playasia. Further details on Limited Edition platforms and contents will be shared closer to the digital release later this month.

Trigger Witch is a stylized 2D twin-stick action game from the creators of Reverie, set in an odd open world where magic is outdated and firearms are the new way of life. Players assume the role of Colette, a prospective graduate from the Stock, an academy for Witchcraft and Triggery. After a mysterious man invades her realm, events are set in motion that turn Colette’s life upside-down, casting her as the sole heroine with enough firepower to restore peace.


Key features

  • Explore an open world in classic action-adventure style!
  • Wield and upgrade new firearms as you progress.
  • Meet strange and endearing characters through engaging dialogue.
  • Blast monsters back to their rightful plane of existence in bloody fashion!
  • Solve environmental puzzles and overcome obstacles in clever ways.
  • Play solo or multiplayer at any time, with drop-in local co-op.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, XBOX One
EastAsiaSoftNewsPS4XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
14
 
Wingspan (Xbox One) Review
3.5
 
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
 
Ayo the Clown
Platformer Ayo the Clown gets July release date on Switch and PC
 
Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja
Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja (PC) (Early Access) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Unavowed 04

Wadjet Eye drops Unavowed on Switch eShop – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Nintendo Switch owners will find themselves in exactly this situation in Wadjet Eye Games’ urban fantasy adventure Unavowed, available on the Nintendo eShop. Now you need to make up for your year of bad behavior — but that’s no easy [...]
4
 
Weapon of Choice

Mommy’s Best Games set to release run-n-gunner Weapon Of Choice – trailer here

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2021
Indie game developer Mommy’s Best Games announced a new twist on the classic run and gun genre with Weapon of Choice DX coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Weapon of Choice DX is a high-energy, side-scroller with [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums