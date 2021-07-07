Trigger Witch gets July 2021 release date

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Top-down action-adventure Trigger Witch is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Wednesday, July 28th, followed by Nintendo Switch on Thursday, July 29th. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are still in development and will launch at a later time.

Trigger Witch will be published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited in close partnership with developer Rainbite. Pricing is set at US$14.99/€14.99, with an additional 10% launch discount available for select platforms and regions. In addition to release on digital storefronts, physical editions will also be available for preorder through online retail partner Playasia. Further details on Limited Edition platforms and contents will be shared closer to the digital release later this month.

Trigger Witch is a stylized 2D twin-stick action game from the creators of Reverie, set in an odd open world where magic is outdated and firearms are the new way of life. Players assume the role of Colette, a prospective graduate from the Stock, an academy for Witchcraft and Triggery. After a mysterious man invades her realm, events are set in motion that turn Colette’s life upside-down, casting her as the sole heroine with enough firepower to restore peace.



Key features