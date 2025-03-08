Treasure Hunter Simulator now available on Switch

Starting on March 6, Treasure Hunter Simulator is available on Nintendo Switch. This relaxing game from the creators of the best-selling Gas Station Simulator lets you step into the shoes of a treasure hunter who combs through historically significant locations with the help of a metal detector. Treasure Hunter Simulator is also available on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Developed by the Polish studio DRAGO entertainment, the game was originally released in 2018 on PC. It has been available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles since 2021, and now it debuts on Nintendo Switch – with Ultimate Games S.A. responsible for its development and publishing on that platform.

Treasure Hunter Simulator is an engaging game where you can become a seeker of historical artifacts, using a metal detector to uncover treasures hidden underground. The gameplay blends arcade and simulation elements, with the treasure-hunting mechanics built around simple and intuitive controls.

You’ll venture to various locations across the globe. At first, you’ll explore local forests, but once you’ve earned enough funds, you can head to more exotic and intriguing places. These include forests, fields, mountains, and ruins.

You can keep your findings for your personal collection or get them identified and sold. The revenue can be used to purchase better equipment and finance further expeditions. In total, Treasure Hunter Simulator features over 100 unique artifacts, including a dozen legendary items. You have access to 8 different types of metal detectors to aid in your search.

Treasure Hunter Simulator also features improved metal detector mechanics, which makes it appealing not only to fans of simulators but also to players looking for new challenges.

Treasure Hunter Simulator – main features:

searching for historical treasures;

relaxing and accessible gameplay;

over 100 artifacts;

various historical locations;

8 types of metal detectors.

The release date for Treasure Hunter Simulator on Nintendo Switch is set for March 6, 2025.