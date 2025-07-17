Transfer Pak – Super B-Daman: Battle Phoenix 64 N64-to-GBC

Super B-Daman: Battle Phoenix 64 (N64) is Transfer Pak compatible with Super B-Daman: Fighting Phoenix on Gameboy.

The marbles unlocked in the GB game can be uploaded to the N64 version. These marble can unlock cosmetic changes, like modifying the color/picture/tune of the menu screens, or can buff the player during the shooting gallery stages.

Fighting Phoenix on GB also made use of the really cool GB Kiss feature and my cartridge had some content to display (thanks to supporter Chris).