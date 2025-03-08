Transfer Pak – PERFECT DARK N64 to GBC

When the Gameboy Color version of Perfect Dark is connected to the N64 game via the Transfer Pak, four cheats become unlocked.
The coolest part is this Transfer Pak functionality was adopted into the Xbox and Switch Online ports too. See it here.
