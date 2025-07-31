Transfer Pak – PD Ultraman Battle Collection 64 N64-to-GBC

PD Ultraman Battle Collection 64 Transfer Pak banner

PD Ultraman Battle 64 is a Japan-exclusive N64 game that makes use of the Transfer Pak.

By connecting any GB cartridge, players can unlock a monster similar to the CD swapping feature in Monster Rancher on the PSOne.

Unfortunately, after trying many GB carts, I was only able to generate the same green slug and yellow Ultraman variants.

If you have used the TP feature in Ultraman 64 and spawned different monsters, leave a note in the comments with the GB cart you used so we as a community can potentially put together a list.

