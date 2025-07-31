Transfer Pak – PD Ultraman Battle Collection 64 N64-to-GBC

PD Ultraman Battle 64 is a Japan-exclusive N64 game that makes use of the Transfer Pak.
By connecting any GB cartridge, players can unlock a monster similar to the CD swapping feature in Monster Rancher on the PSOne.
Unfortunately, after trying many GB carts, I was only able to generate the same green slug and yellow Ultraman variants.
If you have used the TP feature in Ultraman 64 and spawned different monsters, leave a note in the comments with the GB cart you used so we as a community can potentially put together a list.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
Leave a Reply