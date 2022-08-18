Tower defense, twin-stick shooter Slaycation Paradise out now

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Merge Games and developer Affordable Acquisition announced tower defense, twin-stick shooter Slaycation Paradise is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 & 5! To follow, the game will be launching for Xbox in one week on 25th August.

Physical versions of the game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 & 5 will be coming soon to all good retailers.

Dive into the heart of the action constructing elaborate custom defence systems and wild, unexpected weaponry as you tear through hordes of enemies. Knock back a drink from the bar and let loose. Plow through everything from traditional zombie apocalypses to swathes of deranged lucha-libres, on a series of unstable and dangerous alternate Earths – rigged for your pleasure.

-Twinstick shooting & Tower Defense! – Taking the best of each genre to create an engaging and addictive gameplay loop where hordes of bloodthirsty enemies are waiting to welcome you to the party!

-Apocalypse a-plenty! – Discover alternate Earths all going through crazy End-of-Days type scenarios perfectly designed for the best in family vacation entertainment.

-Weird & Wonderful Weapons! – Enjoy an apocalypse-proof weapon selection from the classic pump shotgun and flamethrower, to the weird and wonderful cat-launcher, magic wands and many more.

-Tailor your very own Tower Defense set-up – Free to all visitors is the simply swell Construction Assembly Turret (C.A.T. kit), providing custom defense structures anywhere you like. Perfect for all your defensive needs against those pesky zombie hordes! Your C.A.T. kit will provide you and your loved ones with a heightened level of security and ensure you enjoy every moment of your stay at the end of days.

-Earn Slaycation Club Member’s Rewards – We like to give back to our members here at Slaycation Paradise. While touring with us, you’ll earn Slaycation Club Rewards, allowing you to unlock crazy new weapons and wonderful upgrade perks. Only the best will do for our valued customers!

Players will be able to bag physical version of Slaycation Paradise on both PlayStation 4 & 5, as well as Nintendo Switch, from 23rd September, 2022!