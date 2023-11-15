Toasterball mixes volleyball with toast and coming to Switch soon

Toasterball

Les Crafteurs’ wacky casual sports game, Toasterball, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 30th!

Hop on the couch and compete with your friends to see whose bread is best in this easy-to-play-but-hard-to-master challenge of chromed champions. Pick from five different colorful arenas to play on, an array of legendary appliances to play as, and set-up custom matches with wild rules to suit any party.

Toasterball will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 30th for $9.99 USD and is also available on Steam.

Toasterball is a multiplayer physics-based sports game, quick to learn and perfect for good old game nights on a couch with friends (1-4 players local multiplayer). Because you are playing as toasters, you can naturally expect some chaotic physics, random situations, electrical hazard, and more burnt toasts than you can ever imagine. There is also a real learning curve, with pro moves and enough gameplay variants to keep on surprising you for hours.

Easy to learn, hard to master: The basics of Toasterball are very simple: just press one of the two buttons on your toaster for a short time, release it… and voilà! The longer you press, the higher your toast will fly.
Unexpected variants: After each goal, a random gameplay variant is selected. New ball physics, lava pits, portals, moving platforms or explosions… No two matches are the same!
Iconic arenas: Visit the 5 unique arenas from the game from the legendary Toasterball Arena to the warm beaches of Porto Rada.
AI toasters: Meet Beep, Boop, and Bleep-Bloop, your new-generation AI toasters. Add them to your matches to fill the empty slot in your team, or for some single player fun!
Custom matches: Enter the “custom mode” to choose any combination of variants and arenas you want.
Legendary athletes: Whether you are team Burners or Defrosters, play as one of the 14 legendary athletes from the Toasterball league!

