Tiny Racer set to launch July 2020 on Switch

Warm-up your miniature engines, because Tiny Racer – an adorable little racing game is launching on the Nintendo Switch on July 31st this year.

Play alone or compete with your friends in a local multiplayer mode. Choose the vehicle that suits you best and start a tournament to unlock new maps. Be the fastest and earn the champion title. Keep improving your skills in the time trial, or race your favorite maps in arcade mode.

Try not to fall on Monkey Bridge. Hold on tight and be careful on the ramps in Forest Jumper. Watch out for sharp turns and be the first in Rock Heaven. Don’t let the messy kitchen beat you in Cooking Madness. Speed through sunbeds and surfboards right to the finish line in Beach Party.

Pick a wacky car, choose the absurd track and let the race begin!!! 3… 2… 1… START!

The cars might be tiny – but the race is BIG.

MAIN FEATURES:

15 unique creative tracks – drive around teacups or jump over deckchairs.

8 vehicles – pick the one that suits you best!

3 difficulty levels to match your playstyle.

3 game modes that will provide you with new challenges and keep you engaged.

Local multiplayer (up to 2 players), so you can share the fun!

Tiny Racer is launching on the Nintendo Switch on July 31st this year. You can already pre-purchase the game for 7.99 EUR/USD, which is 20% off compared to its standard price.