Tile matching Pretty Girls Rivers details here

by SquallSnake on April 11, 2022
Playstation 4
Pretty Girls Rivers
Tile-matching action gets a new alluring twist in Pretty Girls Rivers! In this fast-paced puzzler, you’ll need to find pairs of tiles similar to mahjong solitaire, but instead of having stacks to clear, Rivers is all about patterns, obstacles and beating the clock. All tiles are revealed and easy to see, allowing you to strategically select pairs and avoid getting trapped. Quick-thinking combos will earn higher scores! And if you don’t feel like racing the clock, switch to easy mode for hints, shuffle assists and a more relaxed play style.

For every 4 play fields you clear in Pretty Girls Rivers, new outfits will be revealed for your female companions. There are 6 beautiful challengers to meet, all voiced in Japanese and sporting a wardrobe ranging from casual and cute to cool and sexy! Unlocked outfits become available for viewing anytime in an enhanced Dressing Room mode. Will you collect them all?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
  • Release date: April 14, 2022
  • Price: US$5.99 / €5.99
  • Match tiles in puzzle action that’s easy to learn and fun to master!
  • Clear dozens of stages with unique tile patterns and obstacles.
  • Unlock outfits to dress up the female challengers!
  • Meet 6 lovely ladies voiced in Japanese.
  • Assemble dioramas using newly enhanced Dressing Room features!
