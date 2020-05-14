Thunder Force AC is the next SEGA AGES release

by squallsnake on May 14, 2020
Switch
3
0
Fasten your seat belts and get to your battle stations because the Galaxy Federation needs your help! Thunder Force AC is flying, dodging, and firing its way to the SEGA AGES line-up for the Nintendo Switch on May 28, 2020!

Featuring a cavalcade of enhanced features and visuals, you can expect a devastating armada of entertainment right in your hands. This includes:

  • Arcade Mode, a faithful adaptation of the original arcade release featuring three other unlockable ships lifted from later Thunder Force titles (FIRE LEO-04 RYNEX, FIRE LEO-04 RYNEX with the Thunder Claw weapon, and FIRE LEO-3 STYX MP Mass Production Model)
  • A Kids Mode to help you on your mission by providing increased attack power, additional credits (9 instead of 6), and the ability to retain your weapons even after your ship has been destroyed, among other adjustments
  • Two different sets of Leaderboards – “Expert” for those that play the game with its default settings enabled, and “Freestyle” for when the settings have been changed
  • And the option to save and view Replays, including those from the leaderboards!

Finally, you can also expect a range of SEGA AGES enhancements including stereo sound for most of the music and sound effects, HD Rumble, a CRT-like “Vintage” display, a “Cabinet” mode letting you relive that arcade ambiance, and save states , so any pilot error becomes a distant memory.

SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC will tear into the Nintendo Switch eShop in the Americas and Europe on May 28, 2020, for $7.99.

A remake of Thunder Force III, Thunder Force AC marks the first time the popular shooter series found a home in the arcade scene. The log battle between the Galaxy Federation and the ORN Empire has reached the breaking point. As a last-ditch effort in their losing war, the Federation has created the FIRE LEO-03 STYX, a highly mobile fighter wielding the same amount of firepower as a large battleship. As pilot of the STYX, it’s up to you to secure victory for the Federation and return peace to the galaxy!.

