These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 4, 2021

by SquallSnake on May 4, 2021
These Xbox games will be on sale through May 10, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
1000 Neverwinter ZenAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
11000 Neverwinter ZenAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
2000 Neverwinter ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
500 Neverwinter ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
5300 Neverwinter ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
A Summer with the Shiba InuXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
ABZUXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
AeternoBlade IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squad Skins PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent PackAdd-On80%Spring Add-On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent PackAdd-On80%Spring Add-On Sale
Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent PackAdd-On80%Spring Add-On Sale
Aircraft EvolutionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Alien: Isolation Crew Expendable Bonus ContentAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Alien: Isolation Season PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Alien: Isolation – Corporate LockdownAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising BundleSmart Delivery40%DWG*
Assetto CorsaXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa CompetizioneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Season PassAdd-On40%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLCAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Bloody Shooters BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Book of DemonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two SonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
ChasmXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Civilization VI – New Frontier PassAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On50%Publisher Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Control – Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Crossout – CorridaAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Crossout – Horsemen of Apocalypse: FamineAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Crossout – Wild Hunt PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
DayD: Through TimeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Dead Rising 3 Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dead Rising 4 Season PassAdd-On85%Spring Add-On Sale
Death Road to CanadaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Desperados III Season PassAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Spring Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster PackAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
DIRT 5 – Year One UpgradeAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Dying Light – Cuisine & CargoAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Dying Light – HellraidAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Dying Light – The Bozak HordeAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Dying Light – Ultimate Survivor BundleAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Endurance: Space ActionXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Even the OceanXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition DLCAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
F1 2020: Keep Fighting Foundation DLCAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
F1 2020: Schumacher Edition DLCAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
FIFA 21 Beckham Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Car PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune IslandAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Hot Wheels Legends Car PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ChampionsAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Forza Motorsport 7 Car PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 -Terminator Dark Fate Pack – Sarah Connor and T-800Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 Carmine BundleAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 Operation 4 BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – AAPE PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Free-For-All BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 1 BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Operation 3 Gridiron BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5 – Terminator Dark Fate pack – Grace and Rev-9Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5: HivebustersAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5: The New Day BundleAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears 5: Year 1 Delta BundleAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears of War 3: RAAM’s Shadow: Pack 2Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears of War 4 Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears of War 4: Aaron Griffin PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Gears of War 4: Run The Jewels AirdropAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Ghostrunner: Winter PackAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Grand Prix Rock ‘N RacingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%Spring Add-On Sale
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
GRID Ultimate Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
GrizzlandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY EditionAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 ExpansionAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 StandardAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 – Deluxe PackAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution Expansion PassAdd-On85%Spring Add-On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath DLCAdd-On80%Spring Add-On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution – Beyond the WallsAdd-On85%Spring Add-On Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Hyper SentinelXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
IconoclastsXbox Play Anywhere60%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
IndivisibleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Infinite MinigolfXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: HellboyAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Infinite TransformsAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: RaidenAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Sub-ZeroAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: TMNTAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s SanctuaryAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur CollectionAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr WuAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Black Market PackAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of DestructionAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – The DragonAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s LotAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of BastardsAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC CollectionAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the AshesAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the PastAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack BundleAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Lost SeaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Mable & The WoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Mafia III: Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite VenomAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black PantherAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Black WidowAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character PassAdd-On67%Spring Add-On Sale
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume PassAdd-On67%Spring Add-On Sale
Memories of MarsXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus – Sam’s StoryAdd-On55%Spring Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On55%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – Inverse Truck PackAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire & IceAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Monster Truck ChampionshipXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
MonsterBlastXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Moonfall UltimateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2Add-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RamboAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCopAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao KahnAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SpawnAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath ExpansionAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – AlienAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason VoorheesAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – PredatorAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – XL PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Motorbike Racing BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Moving OutXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle BundleAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle BundleAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle BundleAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross ChampionshipAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOATAdd-On100%Spring Add-On Sale
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – James Stewart CompoundAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
MXGP3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume SetAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Outlaw Suit SetAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: UNS 4 ROAD TO BORUTO NEXT GENERATIONS PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Naruto Storm 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – 2020 Season PassAdd-On55%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – August PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – December PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – Jimmie Johnson PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – July PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – October PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – Playoff PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NASCAR Heat 5 – September PackAdd-On65%Spring Add-On Sale
NBA 2K21Xbox Game Pass50%DWG*
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Neverwinter: Epic Headstart ChestAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Headstart ChestAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Legendary Headstart ChestAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Undermountain Preparedness PackAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
Neverwinter: Uprising Lancer PackAdd-On45%Spring Add-On Sale
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Override 2 Season PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueSmart Delivery35%Spotlight Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League — Ultraman Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery35%Spotlight Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave EditionXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTIONAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory PinballAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 3Add-On50%DWG*
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 4Add-On50%DWG*
Planet Coaster: Adventure PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Classic Rides CollectionAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides CollectionAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides CollectionAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure BundleAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Spooky PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair BundleAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: Vintage PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Planet Coaster: World’s Fair PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Portal Knights – Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Publisher Sale
Potata: Fairy FlowerXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Project WarlockXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead OnlineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +Xbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
RIDE 3Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
RIDE 3 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Royal RoadsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
SINE MORAXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
SkycadiaXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s EditionAdd-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s EditionAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0Add-On40%Spring Add-On Sale
Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Publisher Sale
Soul AxiomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
SpencerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Star Trek Online: 1000 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 11000 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 2000 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 23000 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 500 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 5300 ZenAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Super Pixel RacersXbox One X Enhanced67%Spotlight Sale
Switch ‘N’ ShootXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete UpgradeAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Tanky TanksXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – DLC1: Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL & Additional CostumesAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
TeratopiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial67%DWG*
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
The Office QuestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
The Pillar: Puzzle EscapeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
The Sims 4EA Play85%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On50%DWG*
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented ExpansionAdd-On50%DWG*
The Town of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Spring Add-On Sale
Tiny Troopers Joint OpsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Titan Quest: AtlantisAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
Titan Quest: RagnarökAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Tour de France 2017Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Tour de France 2018Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Close EncountersAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition UpgradeAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Off the GridAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: Retro Items PackAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Underworld AscendantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
UnturnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
VirginiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4 PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Saab J-29D PackAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Shenyang F-5 PackAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – City of SufferingAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Corrosive FootprintsAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Discordant ChoirAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Faith UndoneAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Forgotten ArsenalAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Grim PenanceAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Heresy EmoteAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Imperial DecorationAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Mind PlagueAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Monotask Servo-skullAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – ProphecyAdd-On75%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Reverence EmoteAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane Witch HunterAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Warhammer: Chaosbane – Tomb KingsAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale
Windbound – Ancestral GearAdd-On55%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – Captured KV-1Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – Kirovets-1Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – Rover-237Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Tanks – T26E3 Eagle 7Add-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Russian EmperorAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Small TreasureAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
World of Warships: Legends – Torpedo SpecialistXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spring Add-On Sale
Worms W.M.DXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
Wreckfest Getaway Car PackAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Wreckfest Season Pass 2Add-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car PackAdd-On30%Spring Add-On Sale
WunderlingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%Spring Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On67%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator BundleAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat SetAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job SetAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke SetAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode SetAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost SetAdd-On20%Spring Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume SetAdd-On33%Spring Add-On Sale
Yoku’s Island ExpressXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%DWG*
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s For the FutureAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V Gong v. KitAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V Sora and DipperAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V Yuto v. SylvioAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V Zuzu v. JuliaAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: ARC League ChampionshipAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Declan vs CelinaAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Jack Atlas vs YuyaAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Shay vs DennisAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Yugo’s Synchro DimensionAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Yuya vs CrowAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist KingdomAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Lost DuelsAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX: LeadersAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s JourneyAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s JourneyAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL Dark Mist SagaAdd-On60%Spring Add-On Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass OneAdd-On50%Spring Add-On Sale
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass TwoAdd-On25%Spring Add-On Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
ArcaniA – Fall of SetarrifAdd-On70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible50%DWG*
Black Knight SwordArcade70%DWG*
Sine MoraBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball (Full)Add-On60%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the ForceAdd-On60%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: Heroes WithinAdd-On60%DWG*
Star Wars Pinball: The Force AwakensAdd-On50%DWG*
Zombie Driver HDArcade70%DWG*
