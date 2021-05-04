These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 4, 2021

These Xbox games will be on sale through May 10, 2021.
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ArcaniA – Fall of Setarrif
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
|Sine Mora
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Pinball (Full)
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG*
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness gets release window
Spike Chunsoft will be releasing a 3D Action RPG based on the popular manga series, Made in Abyss, titled Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch , and Steam for North America sometime in 2022! The physical [...]
New original Gameboy shooter Genesis getting physical release
Retro publisher Incube8 Games and development studio 7FH announce that the pre-order of Genesis, a brand new shoot’ em up for the original Nintendo Game Boy using GBDK is going live today and will end on June 7th. In Genesis, fight your way through hordes [...]
Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date
Thief Simulator 2 will debut in 2022 on PC. The developers promise many improvements and new possibilities, including three diverse locations full of objects and goals. In 2023, Thief Simulator 2 is scheduled to also hit consoles: PlayStation 4, [...]
Comments