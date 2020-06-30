These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 30, 2020

The following Xbox games are discounted this week. Lots here. Sale runs through July 6, 2020:
Xbox One:
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Alien: Isolation
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Alien: Isolation Season Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Army of Two
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Dante’s Inferno
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober In Summer
|de Blob 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Dead Space 2: Severed
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Dragon Age: Origins – Lelianas Song
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins – Witch Hunt
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Elements of Destruction
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
|Mass Effect 2: Arrival
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen Memory
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow Broker
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 2: Overlord
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2)
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 3: From Ashes
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 3: Leviathan
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|Mass Effect 3: Omega
|Add-On
|70%
|Add-On Sale
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober In Summer
