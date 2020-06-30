These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of June 30, 2020

by squallsnake on June 30, 2020
XBOX 360
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted this week. Lots here. Sale runs through July 6, 2020:

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
7 Days to DieXbox One Game50%Shocktober In Summer
8-Bit ArmiesXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%DWG*
ABZUXbox One Game65%DWG*
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season PassAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Age of Wonders: Planetfall – RevelationsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Alien: IsolationXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober In Summer
Alien: Isolation Season PassAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Alien: Isolation – The CollectionXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober In Summer
Animal Super SquadXbox One Game75%DWG*
Apex Legends – Octane EditionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Archaica: The Path Of LightXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
ARK: AberrationAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
ARK: ExtinctionAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
ARK: Scorched EarthAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
ArmelloXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Armello – Deluxe BundleXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #1 DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #2 DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack #3 DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Battlefield V Premium Starter PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Battlefield V Starter PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
BEB: Super Mega BundleXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One Game80%DWG*
Black Desert – 1,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 10,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 2,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 3,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 6,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black MirrorXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Blair WitchXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober In Summer
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Book of DemonsXbox One Game25%DWG*
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One Game50%Shocktober In Summer
Cities: Skylines – CampusAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – IndustriesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – Mass TransitAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – ParklifeAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Civilization VI Expansion BundleAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Close to the SunXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Conga MasterXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First SinXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DayZXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober In Summer
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dead Island Retro RevengeXbox One Game50%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Dead RisingXbox One Game70%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 2Xbox One Game70%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 2 Off The RecordXbox One Game70%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse EditionXbox One Game70%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 4Xbox Game Pass85%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising 4 Season PassAdd-On85%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Rising Triple Bundle PackXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special EditionXbox One Game70%Shocktober In Summer
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter BundleXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock BundleAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue OrbAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue OrbsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry HD CollectionXbox One Game40%Shocktober In Summer
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE BundleXbox One Game50%Shocktober In Summer
Digerati Horror BundleXbox One Game85%Shocktober In Summer
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One Game67%Shocktober In Summer
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
DUCATI – 90th AnniversaryXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Dungeons 3 – A Multitude of MapsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dungeons 3 – Clash Of GodsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dying LightXbox One Game33%Shocktober In Summer
Dying Light: Season PassAdd-On60%Shocktober In Summer
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Shocktober In Summer
Edgar – Bokbok in BoulzacXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLCAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLCAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum ExpansionAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINAXbox One Game50%DWG*
Get EvenXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Ghostbusters: The Video Game RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober In Summer
Golem GatesXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash CardAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
GreedFallXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Hitman – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Hunt: ShowdownXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober In Summer
Hunt: Showdown – Last GustAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Legends of the BayouAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Llorona’s HeirAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Louisiana LegacyAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers BundleAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Infliction: Extended CutXbox One X Enhanced30%Shocktober In Summer
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s SanctuaryAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe ContentAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur CollectionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin CollectionAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic ParkAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr WuAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Renegade PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Compound BowAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Grim Treatments Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate KeyAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Mrs. FosterAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s LotAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC CollectionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death PackAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season PassAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears PackAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Layers Of Fear 2Xbox One Game67%Shocktober In Summer
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 BundleXbox Game Pass55%Add-On Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Shocktober In Summer
Little Nightmares Complete EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Madden NFL 20: Madden Ultimate Team Kickoff PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Madden NFL 20: Madden Ultimate Team Starter PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Madden NFL 20: Superstar UpgradeAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Memories of MarsXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
Metro Exodus Expansion PassAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – Sam’s StoryAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two ColonelsAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox Game Pass75%Shocktober In Summer
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor SetAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans 3 Trucks instant accessAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire & IceAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
MoonlighterXbox Game Pass67%DWG*
Moonlighter – Between Dimensions DLCAdd-On15%Spotlight Sale
Moonlighter: Complete EditionXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds ExpansionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle BundleAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOATAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 All-Star Pack – 16,000 VCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
NecropolisXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market DeliveryAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Need for Speed Payback: All DLC cars bundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Newt OneXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Butcher’s Mod PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – Crimewave CollectionAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butchers BBQ PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Butcher’s Western PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Pixel GladiatorXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober In Summer
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober In Summer
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Portal KnightsXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic DefenseAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and RiftsAdd-On10%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Emerald Throne PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Gold Throne PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Project CARS 2 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – Down UnderAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – FranceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – GermanyAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – Northern EuropeAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Reagan GorbachevXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced55%DWG*
Redeemer – Enhanced EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober In Summer
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
RIDE 3Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
RIDE 3 – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
RIDE 3 – Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Rock Band Rivals ExpansionAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Rock ‘N Racing BundleXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
Sea Of SolitudeXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober In Summer
Selma and the Wisp XXbox One Game90%Spotlight Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
Sin Slayers: Enhanced EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s CutXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Slender: The ArrivalXbox One Game85%Shocktober In Summer
Sonic Mania – Encore DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
SparkliteXbox One Game40%DWG*
Star Trek Online: 1000 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 11000 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 2000 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 23000 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 500 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Star Trek Online: 5300 ZenAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Stardew ValleyXbox One Game30%DWG*
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
STEEP Road to the OlympicsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
STEEP Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Story of a GladiatorXbox One Game50%DWG*
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed IslandsXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Subdivision Infinity DXXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert WarAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific WarAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Super Tennis BlastXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Surviving Mars: Green Planet PlusAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Surviving Mars: Space Race PlusAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Tetsumo PartyXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanAdd-On50%Shocktober In Summer
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 28,275 CurrencyAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
The Golf Club 2019 feat. PGA TOUR – 6,000 CurrencyAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Backyard StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Bowling Night StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Fitness StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Kids Room StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Laundry Day StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Toddler StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Surge 2 – URBN Gear PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober In Summer
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive SeriesXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober In Summer
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Thief – The Bank HeistAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Through the WoodsXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Jump Start PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Titanfall 2: Prime Titan BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Tropico 6 – SpitterAdd-On15%Add-On Sale
Tropico 6 – The Llama of Wall StreetAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
World War ZXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
World War Z – Biohazard Weapon PackAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
World War Z – Last Aid PackAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – Lobo Weapon PackAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – Marseille Episode DLCAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – Season PassAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – Special Operations Forces PackAdd-On40%DWG*
World War Z – The Professionals PackAdd-On40%DWG*
Woven the GameXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Wreckfest Season PassAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – American All-Stars Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Modified Monsters Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Wreckfest – Rusty Rats Car PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 AcceleratorAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Backstage PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the NightAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Empire of TomorrowAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Southpaw Regional WrestlingAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland WanderersAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Alien HuntersAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Anarchy’s ChildrenAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: Reinforcement PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
XCOM: 2: Shen’s Last GiftAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Youtubers Life – OMG EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
ZOMBIXbox One Game75%Shocktober In Summer
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober In Summer
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%Shocktober In Summer
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%Shocktober In Summer
Zombie Driver HDXbox One Game w/ Free Trial75%Shocktober In Summer
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One Game67%Shocktober In Summer

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Alice: Madness ReturnsBackward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Alien: IsolationGames On Demand80%Shocktober In Summer
Alien: Isolation Season PassAdd-On80%Shocktober In Summer
Army of TwoBackward Compatible67%Shocktober In Summer
Castlevania: Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible50%Shocktober In Summer
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Shocktober In Summer
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDBackward Compatible50%Shocktober In Summer
Castlevania: Symphony of the NightBackward Compatible50%Shocktober In Summer
Dante’s InfernoBackward Compatible67%Shocktober In Summer
de Blob 2Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Dead Space 2: SeveredAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Dragon Age: Origins – Lelianas SongAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Dragon Age: Origins – Witch HuntAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Elements of DestructionArcade75%DWG*
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible75%DWG*
I Am AliveBackward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
Mass Effect 2: ArrivalAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 2: Kasumi – Stolen MemoryAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 2: Lair of the Shadow BrokerAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 2: OverlordAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2)Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: From AshesAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: LeviathanAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Mass Effect 3: OmegaAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
MX vs. ATV: UntamedGames On Demand75%DWG*
Silent Hill: HD CollectionBackward Compatible75%Shocktober In Summer
