These are the free Xbox games for October 2020

by squallsnake on September 29, 2020
XBOX 360
4
0
Microsoft announcing the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers during October 2020.

  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One
  • Maid of Sker ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One
  • Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy ($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360
  • Costume Quest ($14.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.

Maid of Sker
Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world.

Costume Quest
Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

