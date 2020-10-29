These are the free Xbox games for November 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Microsoft announced the following games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members in November 2020:

Aragami: Shadow Edition ($24.99): Available November 1 to 30

($24.99): Available November 1 to 30 Swimsanity! ($24.99): Available November 16 to December 15

($24.99): Available November 16 to December 15 Full Spectrum Warrior ($14.99): Available November 1 to 15

($14.99): Available November 1 to 15 Lego Indiana Jones ($19.99): Available November 16 to 30

Aragami: Shadow Edition

Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets. Including both the original game and its prequel, Nightfall, play as the undead assassin with the power to control the shadows. Dispatch your enemies utilizing a wide array of powers in the solo campaign, or team up with a friend in cross-platform online multiplayer as you put your stealth abilities to the test.

Swimsanity!

Unleash the insanity! Team up with four friends and deploy a variety of unique powerups and weapons, or battle it out against each other to be the last Mooba standing. With over 150 challenges across 8 gaming modes, the intensity doesn’t let up in this action-packed underwater co-op shooter.

Full Spectrum Warrior

Squad up and get ready for deployment in this classic Xbox title. What began as a training aid for the U.S. Army, ended up as a realistic Infantry-level urban warfare simulator. Command Alpha and Bravo squads using authentic infantry protocols, in an urban environment beset with danger around every corner.

Lego Indiana Jones

Put on your fedora, grab your whip, and search for fortune and glory. The Original Adventures takes the fun and creative construction of Lego and combines it with the non-stop action of the classic films. Build, battle, and brawl your way through all your favorite cinematic moments in the tongue-in-cheek Lego style.