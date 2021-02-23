These are the free Xbox games for March 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
XBOX 360
28
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 23, 2021
Contents

Microsoft announced the following games will be free during March 2021.

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.

Warface: Breakout
Tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define this tactical online first-person shooter. Make split-second decisions, use a vast arsenal of weapons, and master the high-stakes PvP experience to become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow. Elite forces are coming to Warface: Breakout on March 1! A new cosmetic pack adds a new exclusive knife, elite weapon skins, new epic helmets, and more to the game. Join the new event from March 8 to March 22 in the team deathmatch game mode. Improve your progress in the event and get new special rewards!

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
Prepare your thumbs for a frantic top-down, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter like no other. Remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs to fight through the vast llama horde apocalypse. Featuring 1 to 4 player co-op, a massive, changing city to explore, and Xbox Play Anywhere functionality including on your PC, take down the Llamanati and pray that Llamazon blesses you!

Metal Slug 3
Marco and Tarma of the Peregrine Falcon Strike Force are back to take down General Morden’s rebel forces. Run, gun, slice, and camel your way through an onslaught of adversaries, from soldiers to giant enemy crabs. Pilot a wide array of Metal Slug vehicles, shoot a variety of weapons, and cause mass destruction in this legendary run-and-gun shooter.

Port Royale 3
It’s the turbulent 17th Century, and you are a young sea captain whose only goal is to be the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve your goal, either choose to be a trader – developing trade routes to earn fortune, glory, and power; or become an adventurer – plundering, invading, and leading your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles. Set sail on 16 different ships, from versatile frigates to powerful galleons, and build your empire in the Caribbean.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
50%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
50%
News, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
Games with GoldNewsXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World (Xbox One) Review
8.0
4
 
War Truck Simulator (Switch) Review
3.0
 
Steamroll: Rustless Edition (PS4) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Puzzle breakout platformer Antonball coming to Switch and PC this Spring
 
Resident Evil 8 Preview (Resident Evil Village Preview)
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
 
Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available
 
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the free Xbox games for March 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free during March 2021. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic [...]
28
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on February 23, 2021
The following Xbox games are on sale through March 1, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 2Dark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Spotlight Sale Aery – Sky Castle Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% [...]
30
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums