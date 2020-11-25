These are the free Xbox games for December 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announcing the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers during December 2020.

The Raven Remastered ($29.99): Available December 1 to 31

($29.99): Available December 1 to 31 Bleed 2 ($14.99): Available December 16 to January 15

($14.99): Available December 16 to January 15 Saints Row: Gat out of Hell ($14.99): Available December 1 to 15

($14.99): Available December 1 to 15 Stacking ($14.99): Available December 16 to 31

The Raven Remastered

From the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series, play as Constable Anton Jakob Zellner in 1964 London, who is on the hunt for the legendary master thief, The Raven. Classic murder mystery locations, high quality acting, and a compelling cast of characters are featured in a thrilling, crime story whodunit where everyone has something to hide, and the Raven is always one step ahead!

Bleed 2

As the pink-haired heroine, Wryn, defend the world from an invading force of villains in seven intense levels with over twenty-five boss battles. Master the art of air-dodging and take down a relentless barrage of bad guys in this furiously fun and fast-paced action-shooter and help Wryn live up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Play as fan favorites Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington as they tear apart the underworld in a quest to save the soul of the Boss. Shenanigans ensue as they wage war against the Prince of Darkness, using an arsenal of underworld-themed weapons, and soar through the air on fallen angel’s wings, in this over-the-top open-world playground.

Stacking

Hep Charlie Blackmore, the world’s tiniest Russian stacking doll, embark on an adventure to rescue his family from the nefarious industrialist, The Baron. Explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian dolls and jump inside them to use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of riddles and challenges, in this imaginative 3rd-person puzzle adventure game.