These are the free Xbox games for December 2020

by SquallSnake on November 25, 2020
XBOX 360
7
0
previous article
Help Santa find presents in Santa's Xmas Adventure for Switch and PS4
next article
These are the free Playstation games for December 2020
Contents

Microsoft announcing the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers during December 2020.

  • The Raven Remastered ($29.99): Available December 1 to 31
  • Bleed 2 ($14.99): Available December 16 to January 15
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell ($14.99): Available December 1 to 15
  • Stacking ($14.99): Available December 16 to 31

The Raven Remastered
From the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series, play as Constable Anton Jakob Zellner in 1964 London, who is on the hunt for the legendary master thief, The Raven. Classic murder mystery locations, high quality acting, and a compelling cast of characters are featured in a thrilling, crime story whodunit where everyone has something to hide, and the Raven is always one step ahead!

Bleed 2
As the pink-haired heroine, Wryn, defend the world from an invading force of villains in seven intense levels with over twenty-five boss battles. Master the art of air-dodging and take down a relentless barrage of bad guys in this furiously fun and fast-paced action-shooter and help Wryn live up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
Play as fan favorites Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington as they tear apart the underworld in a quest to save the soul of the Boss. Shenanigans ensue as they wage war against the Prince of Darkness, using an arsenal of underworld-themed weapons, and soar through the air on fallen angel’s wings, in this over-the-top open-world playground.

Stacking
Hep Charlie Blackmore, the world’s tiniest Russian stacking doll, embark on an adventure to rescue his family from the nefarious industrialist, The Baron. Explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian dolls and jump inside them to use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of riddles and challenges, in this imaginative 3rd-person puzzle adventure game.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX 360, XBOX One
Games with GoldNewsXbox 360XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Slide Stars (Xbox One) Review with Stream
2.0
9
 
Pangeon (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (Switch) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date
 
Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe
 
Psycho Wolf (PC), a cartoonish action game in the vein of Don’t Starve, now available
 
The Skylia Prophecy is the latest Metroidvania to hit Steam – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date

by SquallSnake on November 25, 2020
Ultimate Games S.A. has announced that Electro Ride: The Neon Racing, a neon arcade racer with retro-futuristic vibes, will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 27th this year. Players can expect, among others, a dynamic driving model, vehicles and race [...]
4
 

I, AI is a new scrolling shooter coming to consoles in December

by SquallSnake on November 25, 2020
I, AI will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation4 on December 9, 2020 for $9.99. It is published by Sometimes You. I, AI is a classic scrolling shooter with modern graphics. You are self-aware AI that was created on a space military [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums