These are the free Playstation games for September 2021

Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ subscribers in September 2021.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5

Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition. Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos both local and online, across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens. Players can enjoy campaign, survival and practice modes, and new to All You Can Eat – assist mode! The game contains features to allow as many players as possible to join in the food frenzy, with scalable UI, dyslexia friendly text and colour blindness options all available.

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4

Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a four-person Fireteam, complete challenging missions before the Predator finds you Or be the Predator and hunt your prey, using deadly alien weaponry – such as the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick and more – to stalk your prey. Learn different classes and styles of play no matter what side you choose.

Hitman 2 | PS4

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations, from sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests. Nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything. Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.