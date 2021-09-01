These are the free Playstation games for September 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 1, 2021
Playstation 4
72
0
previous article
Weapon of Choice DX (Xbox One) review with stream
next article
CreatorCrate (PC) Review
PS Sept 2021
Contents

Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ subscribers in September 2021.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5
Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition. Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos both local and online, across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens. Players can enjoy campaign, survival and practice modes, and new to All You Can Eat – assist mode! The game contains features to allow as many players as possible to join in the food frenzy, with scalable UI, dyslexia friendly text and colour blindness options all available.

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4
Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a four-person Fireteam, complete challenging missions before the Predator finds you Or be the Predator and hunt your prey, using deadly alien weaponry – such as the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick and more – to stalk your prey. Learn different classes and styles of play no matter what side you choose.

Hitman 2 | PS4
Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations, from sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests. Nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything. Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play, new game modes and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise first co-op play.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
100%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PSN
NewsPS+PS4PS5
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
CreatorCrate (PC) Review
7.0
6
 
Weapon of Choice DX (Xbox One) review with stream
7.0
 
Observation (PC) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
CreatorCrate
CreatorCrate (PC) Review
 
Guts ‘N Goals
Guts ‘N Goals is a soccer game that encourages violence – available now
 
The last Friend
Tower defense meets brawler in The Last Friend
 
Giants Uprising
Medieval fantasy action adventure Giants Uprising coming to Steam Early Access in November
 
Cursed Golf
Cursed to Golf is a roguelike golf game coming to Switch and PC in 2022
View All
Latest News
      
 
PS Sept 2021

These are the free Playstation games for September 2021

by SquallSnake on September 1, 2021
Sony announced the following Playstation games will be free for PS+ subscribers in September 2021. Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive [...]
72
 
Guts ‘N Goals

Guts ‘N Goals is a soccer game that encourages violence – available now

by SquallSnake on August 31, 2021
PM Studios announced the release of Guts ‘N Goals on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Players can get started immediately for $14.99 via their favorite online platform shop or through a variety of online [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums