These are the free Playstation games for October 2025

During Sony’s State Of Play video in late September 2025, they announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in October 2025.

PlayStation Plus Essentials

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Goat Simulator 3
  • Cocoon

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered

