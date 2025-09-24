These are the free Playstation games for October 2025

During Sony’s State Of Play video in late September 2025, they announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in October 2025.
PlayStation Plus Essentials
- Alan Wake 2
- Goat Simulator 3
- Cocoon
PlayStation Plus Extra
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
